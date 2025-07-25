Mob attacks man mistaken for ‘drone thief’ in Bareilly

A 20-year-old man was thrashed by a mob in Bareilly’s Sirauli town after being mistaken for a ‘drone thief’ while visiting his girlfriend late Wednesday night. The incident, which lasted nearly two hours, is the latest in a string of panic-driven episodes amid unverified reports of drones flying over residential areas in western Uttar Pradesh. Young man sneaks into neighbourhood to meet girlfriend; mistaken for alleged drone thief amid rising local fears. (Sourced)

According to police, the youth had entered the neighbourhood around 2 am on his girlfriend’s invitation, unaware of the heightened vigilance in the area following recent rumours of drones being used to scout homes for burglaries. Residents, alarmed by his presence, raised a false alarm, calling him one of the suspected drone-operating intruders.

The crowd, armed with sticks and batons, thrashed the man despite his pleas. The beating continued until police reached the spot and took him to the Sirauli police station. Station officer Jagat Singh confirmed that no complaint was filed and the matter was resolved mutually.

The incident comes amid growing anxiety in western UP districts, including Bareilly, Moradabad, Bijnor, and Meerut, where residents have reported night-time drone sightings. These have led to fears of drones being misused by criminals to identify homes for theft.

Deputy inspector general (DIG) of Bareilly Range, Ajay Kumar Sahni, addressed the broader issue, stating, “There is no evidence of any incident of theft involving drones. People are advised not to believe in rumours. Police teams are responding to calls in case of any panic situation. Unauthorised operations of drones are being checked.”

In Moradabad, police recently found a commercial drone abandoned in a field, while in Bijnor, residents alleged spotting camera-equipped drones. However, police have not found any concrete link between drone activity and actual thefts. “Apart from isolated recoveries, no crime has yet been linked to drone use,” a police official said.

Anil Kumar, a Meerut-based tech analyst, said growing drone accessibility has led to confusion. “In the absence of clear information, fear is leading to extreme public reactions,” he said.

“People are scared. They are reacting out of fear. Authorities need to give us clarity before someone is seriously hurt,” Rajesh Sharma, a shopkeeper from Sirauli, said.