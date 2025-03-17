Mob resorts to stone-pelting after minor girl’s rape

Agitated over the alleged rape of a minor girl in Hathras district’s Bisawar, a mob forcibly entered a religious site of a community in the area and resorted to stone-pelting on Sunday, police said, adding that the situation had been brought under control. Police produce the three men who brutally killed a 16-year-old, before the media in Hathras

“On Sunday, a group of people attempted to enter a religious site. Police and administration reached the spot and bought the situation under control after talking to members from both communities,” said Hathras superintendent of police (SP) Chiranjeev Nath Sinha on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the accused, who was previously arrested for gang rape, has been taken into police custody. The accused, police claimed, snatched a gun from a policeman and fired on police personnel while being taken to a court. He was shot in the leg in the retaliatory firing.

“On Saturday night, police at the Sadabad station got information about the rape of a seven-year-old when she went to a market. The girl was found near the village the same,” said SP Sinha.

“The girl was sent for medical assistance and the accused, Aman, was taken into custody on Sunday morning after she identified him. The accused, who hails from a nearby village in Hathras district, has been arrested,” the SP added.

“The accused was taken for medical examination before he was to be presented in court. After the medical examination, the accused asked for permission to attend nature’s call. This was when he snatched the pistol of an outpost in-charge and fired on the police team. The station in-charge of Sadabad police station fired in defence and the accused Aman was injured in his right leg. He is now under treatment at the district hospital in Hathras,” the SP said.

DIG Aligarh Range Prabhakar Chaudhary also said the accused in the case of rape with a minor girl had been arrested.

“There was an attempt to create tension in thearea on Sunday, but police and the district administration intervened timely and brought the situation under control,” he added.