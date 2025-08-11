Mob vandalises Fatehpur tomb amid temple claim; forces deployed, probe on

KANPUR Members of Hindu right-wing outfits allegedly vandalised a mausoleum in the Abunagar area of Fatehpur on Monday morning and hoisted a saffron flag at the structure, demanding permission to offer prayers there, claiming that a temple had previously existed at the site. The incident occurred within the Eidgah premises around 10 am. Police personnel at the site after members of Hindu right-wing outfits allegedly created ruckus at the mausoleum, in Fatehpur, Monday. (PTI Photo)

The main door and grave inside the mausoleum, claimed to be as that of Nawab Abdul Samad by the Muslim side, were damaged. Police personnel were deployed at the site, but the group asserted that the building was not a mausoleum but an old temple dedicated to ‘Thakurji’, accusing “anti-social elements” of erasing its original identity.

Elaborate security arrangements had been put in place in and around the mausoleum after BJP’s district president, Mukhlal Pal, had warned the district administration that he along with Hindu organisations would perform prayers at the site on August 11, claiming that the structure was a temple with a ‘Shivling’.

Witnesses said several young men climbed on to the roof and installed a saffron flag. The incident angered residents from the Muslim community, leading to a heated confrontation. Reinforcements were summoned from nearby police stations, including Sadar Kotwali, Radha Nagar, Malwan, Hussain Ganj, and Hariyawan.

“It is being probed how the mob managed to enter the mausoleum and took the law into their hands despite elaborate security arrangements. A case under relevant sections of the BNS will be registered against those found guilty in the matter,” said police.

A video, which could not be independently verified, showed some people vandalising parts of the structure and hoisting a saffron flag.

Additional SP Mahendra Pal Singh, ADM (FR) Avaneesh Tripathi and CO Gaurav Sharma among other senior officials reached the spot and attempted to pacify both sides. When the crowd refused to disperse, the police carried out a mild baton charge to push back those engaged in the disturbance. No FIR had been lodged in the matter till the filing of this report.

“At present, our priority is maintaining peace. An investigation is under way and further action will depend on the findings. A separate inquiry is going on to determine whether the structure was a temple or a mausoleum,” said district magistrate Ravindra Kumar.

The confrontation then shifted to the dak bungalow crossing, about 500 metres from the site, where hundreds of activists blocked the road. Sitting on the tarmac, they began reciting the Hanuman chalisa, demanding that the administration hand over the disputed site to them. Additional security forces were requisitioned from Banda and Kaushambi districts to prevent the situation from spiralling.

According to local accounts, the disputed structure is about 200 years old and is the final resting place of Nawab Abdul Samad. The matter had been simmering for several days. On August 9, the Math Mandir Sangharsh Samiti submitted a memorandum to district magistrate Ravindra Kumar, claiming the site was originally a Thakurdwara temple and urging the administration to remove “encroachments” and those allegedly attempting to alter its character.

The memorandum, signed by BJP leaders, was followed by announcements to celebrate Janmashtami there on August 11. District BJP president Pal released a video urging people to gather for religious rituals. Similar appeals were issued by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal.

Taking note of the sensitivity of the issue, district magistrate Kumar and superintendent of police Anuj Singh inspected the location on Sunday, August 10, and stationed police personnel in anticipation of unrest.