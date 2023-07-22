Advanced security at Lko civil court, old HC soon

LUCKNOW: Soon, the Lucknow civil court and the old high court in Wazirganj area will have modern security features, similar to those seen at metro stations. Recently, the Lucknow Bar Association had written a letter to Lucknow Police, raising concern over the poor security of the courts (Pic for representation)

Facilities such as punch cards for entry, boom and flap barriers at the entrance and biometric smart cards for practitioners’ entry will be introduced.

The move is a sequel to questions raised over court security after the broad daylight murder of Sanjeeb Jeeva in a courtroom here recently.

A fund of ₹7 crore has been released for the upgradation of security inside the courts and the tender has been given to a Hyderabad-based company ECIL. The company has already done a survey and a detailed report has been submitted to the government by joint commissioner of police, law and order (JCP L&O), Upendra Agarwal. “The work is expected to be completed in 2-3 months,” he said.

About 500 high-tech CCTV cameras will be installed on the courts’ premises for vigilance. Cameras will be installed at nearby crossings as well. The control-room for these CCTV cameras will be on the court premises.

Just like metro stations, a biometric card will be used for entry of judges and lawyers through an electronic door. “There will be a separate door for the entry and exit of lawyers and judges. Another door will be for the visitors. Cops coming with under-trial criminals will also enter through a separate door,” said the JCP (Law & Order)

The cards for lawyers will be available only to those whose names are on the list to be sent by the Bar Association. The visitor will have to get a visiting pass for which there will be eight counters.

“The height of the boundary wall of the courts will also be increased to 12 ft, so that people avoiding boom barriers do not enter by jumping over the walls,” informed the JCP.

Recently, the Lucknow Bar Association had written a letter to Lucknow Police, raising concern over the poor security of the courts. The association had pointed out how a two-wheeler was stolen from outside the premises and when CCTV footage was checked, it turned out that the camera was defunct.