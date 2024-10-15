Menu Explore
‘Modest’ but steady 27% growth in Gangetic dolphin numbers in 4 years

ByS Raju, Meerut
Oct 15, 2024 09:28 AM IST

The surveys were taken up jointly by the forest department and World Wildlife Fund-India. Out of the 52 dolphins, 47 are adults and five are calves.

The population of endangered Gangetic dolphins in the upper Gangetic basin, which covers over 168 km between Bijnor and Narora in Bulandshahr, is on a steady rise. Their number has grown to 52 since 41 in 2020, a nearly 27% rise in four years, officials said citing surveys.

Gangetic dolphins are listed as an endangered species in the IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) list. (Sourced)

The surveys were taken up jointly by the forest department and World Wildlife Fund-India. Since the 2023 survey, their number grew by two—a calf and an adult dolphin. Out of the 52 dolphins, 47 are adults and five are calves.

Gangetic dolphins are also known as freshwater dolphins, which have been listed as an endangered species in the IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) list.

The lead of aquatic biodiversity at WWF-India, Sanjeev Yadav said forest officials including the divisional forest officers (DFOs) of Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Amroha, Hapur, Bulandshahar, Sambhal and Meerut assisted the WWF team in the efforts to conduct the recent dolphin survey, which took place between September 8 and September 12.

In 2020, the dolphin population in the belt was 41 (37 adults and four calves). No survey could be taken up until 2023 due to issues arising out of the Covid pandemic.

Ramesh Chandra, the conservator of forests of Meerut and Moradabad divisions, said: “Though a modest figure, but a rising dolphin population in the Ganga is an indicator that conditions are suitable for their survival. While people are also more aware, forest staff and officials work hard, despite limited resources, to discourage illegal fishing and discharge of polluted water into the river.”

It may be noted that Gangetic dolphins have been declared the national aquatic animal and the Uttar Pradesh forest department and WWF-India jointly undertook the first state-wide dolphin census in 2012. About 3,350 km of the riverine stretch was surveyed in the state covering the Ganga, Yamuna, Chambal, Ken, Betwa, Son, Sharda, Gerwa, Ghaghra, Gandak and Rapti.

