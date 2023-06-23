Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Modi phobia bringing Oppn together: Maurya

Modi phobia bringing Oppn together: Maurya

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 23, 2023 11:45 PM IST

Addressing a press conference at the BJP state unit office in Lucknow, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said the opposition agenda was to oppose the unparalleled decisions taken by the central government in the past 9 years for the development of the country and welfare of the people under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Lucknow: Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said here on Friday that the opposition parties’ meeting in Patna remained inconclusive. The opposition had no agenda for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, nor any issue against the BJP. It was Modi phobia that had brought them together.

He said the parties that promoted corruption and dynasty had joined hands. The leaders of opposition parties have not given up their aspiration to become PM. The BJP would win over 300 seats in the coming Lok Sabha election and the NDA alliance would win over 400 seats.

The parties which opposed the abrogation of Article 370, obstructed the construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, supported firing on the devotees of Ram and were anti-poor, anti-farmer, anti-BJP, anti- development and anti-Modi attended the meeting in Patna. The opposition meeting was ‘khoda pahad nikali chuhiya (much ado about nothing) he said,

Taking a jibe at the opposition meeting, Maurya said just as a snake and a mongoose could not live together, in the same way opportunistic parties could not be united. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, the SP-BSP-Congress alliance contested against the BJP. Only Samajwadi Party attended the Patna meeting while BSP and RLD remained absent, he said.

The political parties and the leaders who raised slogan to remove Congress to save the country had now become puppets of the Congress, he said. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the contest will be between the BJP and its alliance under Narendra Modi and the political parties standing behind Rahul Gandhi, he said.

