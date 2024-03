Modi, Shah, Rajnath and Yogi among BJP’s 40 star campaigners for UP

LUCKNOW Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, defence minister Rajnath Singh and Union home minister Amit Shah have been named on the list of 40 star campaigners for the party in 2024 Lok Sabha polls for UP. As per the Election Commission’s model code, a recognised party can have a maximum of 40 star campaigners. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

The list of star campaigners also includes Rajasthan chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, BJP’s national vice-president and UP’s election in-charge Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda, UP BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary, UP deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak.

UP Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev, animal husbandry minister Dharampal, minority affairs minister Smriti Irani and commerce minister Piyush Goyal also figure on the list. Others include union ministers of state SP Singh Baghel, BL Verma, Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, Rajya Sabha MP Laxmikant Bajpai.

Minister of tourism and culture Jaiveer Singh, social welfare minister Asim Arun and other ministers like Kapil Dev Aggarwal, Surendra Singh Nagar and Choudhary Laxmi Narayan have also been named. The list also includes Sunil Sharma, Baby Rani Maurya, Hema Malini, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Jaswant Saini, Danish Azad, Geeta Shakya, Ashwini Tyagi, Subhash Yaduvansh, Satyendra Sisodia, Santosh Singh and Durvijay Singh Shakya, all senior party leaders or lawmakers from the state.