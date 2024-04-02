 Modi to address booth level cadres via NaMo App today - Hindustan Times
Modi to address booth level cadres via NaMo App today

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 02, 2024 10:39 PM IST

“PM would address both booth-level committee members and ‘panna pramukh’ (those heading a page in the electoral list) in-charges through the NaMo rally.”

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address a ‘NaMo’ rally through the NaMo App to connect with booth-level cadres of the Bharatiya Janata Party across 10 Lok Sabha constituencies on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File)
Modi will also interact with some booth-level presidents, stated state general secretary Sanjay Rai. The constituencies where Modi will connect with booth-level cadres include Sambhal, Badaun, Bareilly, Aonla, Etah, Hathras, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, and Mainpuri – all scheduled for polls in the third phase on May 7.

“At 1 pm, PM Narendra Modi will connect with the workers through the NaMo App at 22,648 booths of all these Lok Sabha seats,” Rai said.

“PM would address both booth-level committee members and ‘panna pramukh’ (those heading a page in the electoral list) in-charges through the NaMo rally,” he said. He further stated that BJP leaders would also join this NaMo rally by visiting their respective booths. Rai added that Modi would engage in discussions with some booth presidents about party activities.

Lucknow
