Modi’s ‘Light House’ illuminates the future of 1,040 families

LUCKNOW: It was a memorable day for 1,040 families from economically weaker section of the society, as they witnessed the realisation of their dreams when they were handed over the keys to their new homes under the Light House project. This project was virtually inaugurated by prime minister Narendra Modi on Sunday as part of the pradhan mantri awas yojana (Urban). MLA Malihabad Jaya Devi, SUDA director Anil Kumar, city magistrate Siddharth, and SUDA finance controller Sanjeev Gupta were present during the inauguration event. (Sourced)

Comprising 1,040 flats with a carpet area of 34.50 square metre, the project consists of four multi-storey blocks with a stilt plus 13 floors. Apart from housing, beneficiaries will have access to amenities such as a community centre, commercial centre, sewerage treatment plant (STP), drinking water facilities, drainage, internal roads, rainwater harvesting, solar lights, open green areas, and parking.

The total construction cost of the project amounted to ₹130.90 crore, with each house costing ₹12.59 lakh. Government grants totalling ₹7.83 lakh per house were provided, with the remaining amount of ₹5.26 lakh borne by the beneficiaries.

During her address to the gathering, Jaya Devi said, “Alongside the construction of houses for the poor, there has been comprehensive development spearheaded by the prime minister, including the creation of employment opportunities for the youth.”

“The project was executed by the state urban development agency under the pradhan mantri awas yojana (urban). Utilising cutting-edge technology, the 1,040 houses were built with the help of disaster-resistant and environmentally friendly techniques,” SUDA director Anil Kumar said.

He added that camps would be organised in the coming days to streamline paperwork and expedite the possession process for the beneficiaries.

Among those receiving keys to their homes, which are being constructed in Avadh Vihar Yojna, were Rampal Yadav, Rukaiya Bano, Kamla Srivastava, Rahul Rai, Poonam, Pooja Devi, Mishrilal, Lakshmi Soni, Kamini Dwivedi, and Akanksha Singh.

“The Light House project, initiated by the ministry of housing and urban affairs, government of India, under the global housing technology challenge-India, stands as a remarkable achievement. Spanning an area of two hectares, the project commenced construction on January 4, 2021, utilising PVC formwork with pre-engineered steel structural system—a technology recognised for its efficiency in various countries, including Canada,” he said.