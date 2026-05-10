Mohanlalganj bus station made mandatory stop for major UPSRTC routes

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has made it mandatory for buses operating on Lucknow–Prayagraj, Lucknow–Pratapgarh and Lucknow–Rae Bareli routes to enter the Mohanlalganj bus station. Compliance will be monitored through Google Map camera photographs uploaded by drivers and conductors. Representational image (Sourced)

According to officials, fresh instructions have been issued for buses from Rae Bareli and other depots to pass through the Mohanlalganj bus station premises before proceeding on their routes. Drivers and conductors have been directed to ensure adherence to the revised arrangement.

Amarnath Sahay, regional manager, said nearly 80 buses of the Rae Bareli depot operate daily on the Lucknow route. “Now all these buses will arrive and depart through the Mohanlalganj bus station,” he said.

As part of the monitoring mechanism, drivers and conductors must click photographs using the Google Map camera upon reaching the bus station and upload them to the concerned departmental groups. Officials said the move aims to ensure buses enter the station as directed.

The directive also applies to buses of Alambagh, Charbagh, Awadh depot and suburban depots passing through Mohanlalganj. Entry into the bus station is compulsory for all such buses.

Assistant regional managers have also been instructed to brief depot staff and ensure the order is implemented, officials added.