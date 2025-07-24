Monsoon likely to gain pace in UP from today: Weatherman

LUCKNOW The low pressure area created in the Bay of Bengal due to tropical cyclone ‘Wipha’ is likely to trigger rainfall in various parts of UP from Friday onwards, notified the weatherman. The rain forecast for the next two weeks indicated that from July 25 to 31, the average weekly rainfall in Bundelkhand and southern parts of Vindhya region of the state is likely to be more than normal.- (File Photo)

There is a possibility of heavy rainfall in Sonbhadra and surrounding areas and chance of thunder/lightening in some parts of the state. Lucknow can receive rainfall on Saturday along with several parts of the state, said senior scientist at Lucknow Meteorological department, Mohammad Danish.

“From Friday, rainfall is likely to begin in eastern and western parts of UP, and in Lucknow from Saturday onwards. It is likely to last for over three-four days,” he said.

“Due to the advancement of low pressure area formed over North Bay of Bengal in the west- northwest direction, the activity of monsoon will increase in the state from July 25, due to which heavy rainfall, along with thunder and lightning, is likely in the southern and western parts of the state,” Danish added.

The rain forecast for the next two weeks indicated that from July 25 to 31, the average weekly rainfall in Bundelkhand and southern parts of Vindhya region of the state is likely to be more than normal.

Till date, there has been 251.6 mm rainfall in eastern UP while the normal rainfall in the region is 323.9 mm. Besides, there has been 324.7 mm rainfall in western UP while the normal in the region is 257mm.