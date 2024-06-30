Monsoon magic: Brace for sweeter, juicier mangoes in July

Monsoon arrival in the state and rains lashing the mango belt, including Malihabad near Lucknow, will undoubtedly make mangoes taste much sweeter and a tad bit bigger, farmers and scientists are equally convinced. While Dasheri may soon vanish from the market, it will be replaced by late varieties of mangoes. (Mushtaq)

The mangoes lining the market shelves now are said to be sour, a result of artificial ripening techniques. Yet, rain predictions promise a bumper crop of the king of fruits.

“We were waiting for a bountiful rain. Rainfall activity previously was scanty and was accompanied by thunderstorms,” said Kamar Khan, a mango grower in Malihabad.

Scientists feel that rain is actually an ally of mangoes because it brings in more humidity and moderates temperature.

“The recent rainfall activity has increased humidity in the air. Humidity and moderate temperatures are essential for mangoes to taste better,” said PK Shukla, the principal scientist and head of the department of crop protection at Central Institute of Subtropical Horticulture (CISH) in Lucknow. CISH is an institute of the central government’s Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

While evincing hope of a bumper crop, Malihabad farmers said while extreme heat conditions were ideal for mango production, the humidity factor led to more sweeting of the fruit. “The recent rain didn’t have thunderstorm. So it did not damage any crop. Within a week, markets will get better mangoes which will be sweeter and bigger,” said Hasnain Ali, another mango grower in Malihabad.

“Mango is a tropical fruit. So, hot weather and humidity are critical for it. The produce from western and eastern Uttar Pradesh are also very good this year,” observed T.Damodaran, the CSIH director.

‘Buy Chausa only after July 10’

While Dasheri mangoes would soon vanish from the market, they would be replaced by late varieties, said Shukla.

“Dasheri will be seen in the market only for two more weeks at most. In July, late varieties of mangoes such as Chausa and Langara will flood the market,” said Shukla.

Shulka recommended mango connoisseurs to buy Chausa only after July 10 as the yield available now would not taste as good.

When to expect what variety Dasheri: Entire June, to vanish from market soon Chausa: After July 10 Langara: June to August Malika: Late June and July Amrapali: Mid-April till the end of June