Monsoon may enter U.P any time in next 2-3 days: IMD

Even as some parts of Uttar Pradesh were experiencing pre-monsoon thunderstorms, the southwest monsoon has reached very close to the southern border of the state in Sonbhadra, weather officials said. At a ghat on the Ganga in Varanasi on Sunday. There is a possibility of heavy rainfall at some places in eastern Uttar Pradesh from Tuesday, says IMD. (Rajesh Kumar)

As a result, there was a possibility of heavy rainfall at some places in eastern Uttar Pradesh from Tuesday, and in western Uttar Pradesh from Wednesday, they said on Sunday.

“People in the state capital Lucknow may experience sporadic rains from June 24. The intensity of rainfall is likely to increase from June 25,” said Atul Kumar Singh, a senior scientist at the Lucknow Met office.

So far, the monsoon has covered most parts of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, and conditions were favourable for it to enter and advance in Uttar Pradesh any time over the next two-three days, he observed.

Meanwhile, the maximum and minimum temperatures in Lucknow stood at 39.8 and 29.6 degrees Celsius. The forecast for the city was partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thunderstorm development and one or two spells of rain. Mercury may hover between 40 and 29 degrees on Monday.

Also, rain/thundershowers are very likely at isolated places over West UP and also at a few places over East UP, which may also experience strong surface winds of speeds of up to 20-30 kmph. The IMD said heatwave conditions might persist at a few places over West-U.P

Drop in max temp

Day temperatures fell quite a bit across the state on Sunday. Only six met station recorded maximum temperatures in excess of 40 degrees. Kanpur IAF was the hottest in UP at 41.3 degrees followed by 40.8 in Orai, 40.7 in Prayagraj, 40.4 in Fatehgarh, 40.2 in Agra, and 40 degrees in Etawah and Basti.