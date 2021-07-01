Monsoon session of UP legislature likely in August

The Uttar Pradesh government may convene monsoon session of the state legislature in the next few weeks to carry out the legislative business and meet the constitutional requirement providing “six months shall not intervene between its last sitting in one session and the date appointed for first sitting in the next session”.

The state legislature’s budget session ended on March 4, 2021. The state government will have to convene the monsoon session by the end of this month or in August 2021 to meet the constitutional requirement and holding the first sitting of next session before completion of six-month period on September 3.

“Yes, the state government will have to convene the monsoon session of state legislature by end of this month or in August 2021. Besides requirement of holding session within six months, the state government will also have to carry out important business,” said a senior officer on the condition of anonymity.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has made some important announcements in recent months to provide relief to the people affected by Covid-19. He recently announced a scheme for upbringing of children who lost their parents to the pandemic.

He has also asked women and child development department to work out a scheme to help women who lost their husbands to Covid and have no other means of sustenance. He may also make more announcements in coming weeks. The CM will also like to see completion of important development projects before the state goes into poll mode by the end of 2021 or early in 2022.

Under such a situation, the state government may have to move and get passed its first supplementary budget for 2021-2022 to fund his important announcements/schemes/projects.

“Yes, the state government may move first supplementary budget for 2021-2022 to fund important announcements/schemes or development projects ahead of 2022 UP assembly elections,” said the officer.

The state government already has some important bills that need to be tabled and passed by the state legislature in the monsoon session.

These include the bills cleared by the state cabinet recently to set up two pilgrimage development boards titled Uttar Pradesh Sri Chitrakoot Dham Tirth Vikas Parishad and Uttar Pradesh Vindhya Dham Tirth Vikas Parishad for conservation of cultural heritage and development of Chitrakoot and Vindhyavasini region of Mirzapur as pilgrimage centres of international importance.

The state legislature’s budget session in 2021 and other sessions in 2020 have been held in the midst of the pandemic. Special arrangements were made for the previous sessions of the two houses of the state legislature. These included mandatory Covid-19 tests for all the members and the staff. The members of 65 year plus age group were allowed to attend the session online.

This time the members may be required to get vaccinated before taking part in the proceedings of two houses of the state legislature.

“Most of the members are well aware of importance of the Covid-19 vaccination. They are busy getting people of their respective constituencies vaccinated. We understand most of them have got vaccinated by now. We will also advise them to get vaccinated once dates for next session of state assembly are finalised,” said Uttar Pradesh assembly speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit.