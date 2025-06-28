Monsoon to pick up pace, heavy rains likely in U.P. in next few days: Met dept

Due to favourable conditions in the state, monsoon is expected to pick up pace, leading to heavy rains in the state in the next few days. The monsoon flow is getting strengthened due to the effect of low pressure formed on the Kutch coast and low pressure developing on the eastern end over south-western Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal, the Met department said here on Saturday. The forecast for Lucknow is generally cloudy sky with few spells of rain/thundershowers. (HT File)

This combined effect of cyclonic circulation formed in the southern part of the state and the east-western weather trough shifting towards the north and other favourable geophysical conditions, heavy rains were recorded at some places in Sonbhadra and Saharanpur districts during the last 24 hours, the weatherman said.

Heavy rains were recorded in parts of Sonbhadra and Saharanpur in the past 24 hours. Over the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain is expected across the state, with heavy to very heavy rain likely in northern and adjoining central parts for the next 2–3 days. Extremely heavy rain is forecast in the Terai belt on June 30.

From July 1, as the weather trough shifts southwards, heavy to very rainfall is expected to shift towards southern U.P.

Conditions are favourable for the southwest monsoon to cover the remaining parts of the state during the next 24-48 hours, said Atul Kumar Singh, senior scientist at the Met office in Lucknow.

Ten days after entering U.P, the monsoon seems to have somewhat lost its steam. On Saturday, U.P. registered a rain deficit of 3% as a whole in this monsoon season, according to IMD data. U.P. received 79.7mm rainfall against the normal of 82mm.

While the west U.P. registered a surplus of 26% rain, east U.P. recorded an 18% deficit. West UP received 84.1 mm rain against the normal of 66.6mm, and east U.P. received 76.7mm rainfall against the normal of 93mm.

Rain/thundershowers are likely at most places over the state even as the Met department has issued a warning for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places over the state. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places over the state.

The forecast for Lucknow is generally cloudy sky with few spells of rain/thundershowers. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely at isolated places. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 34 and 28 degree Celsius, respectively, the weatherman said.

A cyclonic circulation lies over central parts of south U.P. and extends up to 1.5 km above the average sea level. A cyclonic circulation of upper air over south-west Bangladesh and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal remained in the same region and moved towards south-west with height and rose up to 7.6 km above the average sea level, the weatherman said.

Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over North Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal Bangladesh and West Bengal during the next 48 hours. Thereafter, it will slowly move towards the west-northwest towards Gangetic West Bengal, northern Odisha and Jharkhand.

Varanasi (BHU) has experienced maximum rainfall of 32.4mm, Varanasi (airport) 19.5 mm, Kanpur (IAF) 30.4mm, Agra 28.4mm, and Aligarh 20.2mm.