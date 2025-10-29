Months adrift, Waterways Authority in UP finally finds direction

Nearly eight months after its formation, the Uttar Pradesh Inland Waterways Authority (UPIWA) is set to become operational with the appointment of its vice-chairman, an expert who will oversee the planning and promotion of water transport in the state.

A retired bureaucrat with long experience in water transport management is believed to be the frontrunner for the post. Minister of state for transport (Independent Charge) Daya Shankar Singh said the process for appointing the vice-chairman was under consideration. “We are considering quite a few names of experts for the post and the final decision will be taken soon,” Singh told HT over the phone from Bihar.

The UP Cabinet had approved the establishment of UPIWA in February this year. While the transport minister serves as its chairman and the transport commissioner as chief executive officer, the vice-chairman’s post has been reserved for an expert in the field.

Out of the 111 National Waterways identified by the Government of India, several pass through Uttar Pradesh, including the Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara, Betwa, Chambal, Gandak, Gomti, Tons, Ken, and Karmanasha rivers.

“To enhance and regulate inland water transport, the Uttar Pradesh government has initiated steps under the Inland Waterways Authority of India Act, 1985. The UPIWA will oversee the planning, development, and management of water transport infrastructure across the state,” additional transport commissioner (Administration and Water Transport) Chitralekha Singh said.

“The UPIWA is expected to hold its first meeting very soon to lay down the functions it will perform,” Singh added.

The government has issued a series of orders for the formation of committees to draft the Uttar Pradesh Inland Waterways Authority Rules, 2025, set up a coordination body within the transport department for surveys and operational plans, and appoint a nodal officer (Administration) to facilitate vessel registration under the state’s jurisdiction. It also plans to engage technical experts and surveyors from organisations such as the Indian Register of Shipping, International Classification Society, and the Institute of Marine Engineers for project validation.

However, the UPIWA is yet to become functional in the absence of an appointed expert as its vice-chairman. The authority’s specific duties and powers are also awaiting definition.