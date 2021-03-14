Moradabad police begin probe into case accusing Akhilesh of violence, rioting
Moradabad Police on Sunday began a probe into the case of rioting in connection with an incident of alleged violence against journalists in which Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav is an accused. A police team went to the hotel where the incident occurred and recorded statement of the staff there.
Superintendent of police (city) of Moradabad Amit Kumar Anand said, “The case is being investigated by a team of local police headed by station house officer (SHO). The team has also collected CCTV footage of the place. Statements of concerned parties are being recorded.”
The said FIR was lodged on Saturday on the complaint of journalists who were allegedly injured in the incident on March 10. Based on the complaint, the police booked Akhilesh Yadav and 20 unidentified SP workers under Sections 147 (rioting), 342(wrongful confinement) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.
The second FIR was lodged against one Ubaid-ur-Rehman and Fareed Samsi, who are reportedly journalists. The duo has been booked under sections 160 (committing affray) 341(wrongful restraint), 332(causing hurt to person being a public servant), 353(deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC on the complaint of the SP’s Moradabad district president Jaibir Singh Yadav.
Samajwadi Party leader Shafiqur Rahman Barq on Sunday condemned the FIR lodged against his party chief Akhilesh Yadav and said: “This FIR is equivalent to a fake FIR. (Akhilesh) Yadav ji our president. This move by the complainants is not acceptable. Instead of covering what Yadav ji spoke in the press conference, the media is busy covering his FIR-related stories. Yadav ji too has lodged an FIR against the complainants in response.” The senior leader added that party member will protest against the FIR in the coming days.
In a tweet in Hindi, Yadav said, “Today, the way in which the Constitution is attacked, false cases are registered against leaders and physical assaults taking place after raids by probe agencies, are all an adverse result of BJP’s violent political thought.” “Those who level allegations on others of running a syndicate, are in fact themselves running a ‘sanghicate’,” he said.
On other hand, BJP leaders attacked Akhilesh Yadav for the alleged violence against journalist. Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya in a tweet said, “SP has crossed all limits by attacking journalists for asking questions. Akhilesh Yadavji the violence against journalist in your presence is condemnable.”
State law minister Brajesh Pathak also criticised the attack and said on Sunday, “Akhilesh Yadav is letting out his disappointment by attacking journalists. The state government condemns the attack and will never allow it to happen again.”
