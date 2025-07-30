Moradabad trader dies by suicide after his 20-year-old shop razed

MEERUT A local trader, Chetan Saini, allegedly died by suicide late on Tuesday night following demolition of his 20-year-old shop during an an anti-encroachment drive on the Mandi Samiti premises. The 30-year-old fruit trader, also brother of local BJP leader Gajendra Singh, allegedly jumped from the rooftop of his nearby house shortly after expressing despair in a final social media post. The anti-encroachment drive on the Mandi Samiti premises. (Sourced)

The police were investigating the cause of the suicide, said SP (city) Kumar Ranvijay Singh.

“The traders were completely ruined. And by God’s grace, it rained too. The administration was enjoying itself. Now tell me, what should be done? Who is responsible for this destruction?” read Saini’s post on social media.

The incident triggered political outrage and administrative chaos, prompting high-level visits and calls for accountability. Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak visited Moradabad on Wednesday and met the bereaved family at the district post-mortem house. While consoling the family, he promised swift and strict action against those responsible.

“Do not worry. The culprits will not be spared, no matter who they are,” Pathak assured the deceased’s brother. Without naming officials or political leaders, he said that anyone found responsible in the administrative or decision-making chain would face consequences. MLA Ritesh Gupta, who accompanied the deputy CM, said FIRs should be lodged against those responsible for pushing Chetan Saini to suicide. Pathak responded promptly, saying: “Don’t worry at all, FIRs will be filed.”

The incident unfolded after a bulldozer rolled over Chetan Saini’s fruit shop inside the Majhola-based Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) complex. The shop, registered in his father’s name, had been operational for two decades. Saini ran the business along with his younger brother Gajendra Singh.

A day before the incident, tension had already gripped the Mandi when mandi secretary Sanjeev Kumar was allegedly assaulted by BJP MLA Ritesh Gupta and his supporters. In response, the district administration launched a stringent anti-encroachment campaign on Tuesday, targeting unauthorised tin sheds and illegal constructions on the Mandi premises.

Chetan Saini’s shop was among those demolished, alegedly without prior notice. Deeply disturbed by the action, he is said to have taken the extreme step later that night.

Under the supervision of SP (city) and ADM (city), the demolition drive lasted over five hours and involved removal of illegal structures. Heavy police deployment failed to prevent chaos as traders and commission agents protested against what they called an “unannounced and arbitrary” operation.

Several traders were detained during the agitation, but were released shortly afterwards. Many accused the administration of destroying their stock and disrupting their livelihoods without giving them a chance to respond.

After the incident, a BJP delegation met district magistrate Anuj Singh on Wednesday. The team included key party figures such as district president Akash Pal, mayor Vinod Agarwal, MLA Ritesh Gupta, MLC Gopal Anjan.

They submitted a memorandum outlining the grievances of the Mandi traders and criticised the administration’s demolition drive as “unilateral”. MLC Gopal Anjan claimed that the administration had verbally agreed to some of the traders’ proposals and assured that formal orders would follow soon.