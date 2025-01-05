More camera traps, teams on alert to capture elusive tiger in Lko

In a bid to capture the elusive tiger prowling around Rehmankheda, forest officials stepped up efforts on Sunday by deploying ten more camera traps and two additional trapping cages. Monitoring has been intensified between 4 am and 6 am — the hours when the tiger’s movement is expected. Forest team in a village in Rehmankheda

Fresh pugmarks were spotted near Meethenagar village, prompting officials to map the tiger’s trail and strategically place the traps. “We are mapping pugmarks and adjusting the placement of camera traps and cages accordingly,” said Sitanshu Pandey, divisional forest officer of Awadh Range.

Forest officials also held a meeting with gram pradhans from 11 nearby villages to discuss safety measures and precautionary steps. Villagers were advised to avoid venturing out during early morning and late evening hours.

Three baits were tied near the location where the fresh pugmarks were found.

Additionally, two elephants, Sulochana and Dyna, brought from Dudhwa National Park, have been deployed in the same area to assist the forest teams in tracking the tiger.

More than three dozen forest officials have been deployed to comb the area. The team has been divided into three units — one focusing on coordination, another analysing camera trap images, and the third working directly with the tranquilising team.

“There are now four trapping cages and over a dozen camera traps in place to catch the tiger,” said a senior forest official, adding that efforts are being made to avoid harm to humans or livestock.

Since December 14, 2024, the tiger has killed five animals, including a bait tied by the forest department. The tiger was once spotted by the tranquilising team on December 29, but it managed to escape into the dense forest.