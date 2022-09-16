Home / Cities / Lucknow News / More rain in store for U.P., says weatherman

More rain in store for U.P., says weatherman

lucknow news
Published on Sep 16, 2022 12:47 AM IST

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued warning of thunderstorm accompanied by lightning very likely at isolated places over the state. Heavy to very heavy rain is also very likely at isolated places over the state.

On Thursday, the state capital experienced 11.9 mm rainfall. (Deepak Gupta/HT)
On Thursday, the state capital experienced 11.9 mm rainfall. (Deepak Gupta/HT)
ByHT Correspondent

Lucknow The rainy spell is going to last for the next two days, as per the met department. The forecast is rain/thundershower very likely at most places over the state.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued warning of thunderstorm accompanied by lightning very likely at isolated places over the state. Heavy to very heavy rain is also very likely at isolated places over the state.

Met director JP Gupta said, “A low pressure area has developed over north Madhya Pradesh bordering Uttar Pradesh which is causing rain in most parts of UP.” He said there was a possibility of rain till Saturday.

Till 5.30 pm on Thursday, the state capital experienced 11.9 mm rainfall. Gorakhpur recorded maximum rainfall of 32.2 mm, Bahraich 30.5 mm, Hardoi 28 mm, Sultanpur and Ghazipur 20.4 mm, Orai 20 mm, Muzaffarnagar 14.4 mm and Varanasi 13.2 mm.

In the state capital, rain led to waterlogging in areas like Park Road, Maqboolganj, Indira Nagar, Alambagh and several parts of the Old City. Dug up roads and potholes on Gautam Budh Marg, Aminabad and Sri Ram Road made life difficult for commuters.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out