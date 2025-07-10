More skeletons may tumble out of cupboard after grilling of conversion kingpin Chhangur Baba, aide

The UP Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) will extract more details about religious conversion activities, key associates and financiers as well as methods/tactics used for conversion, foreign funding, properties acquired and specific targets for conversion activities from Balrampur religious conversion racket kingpin Jalaluddin alias ‘Chhangur Baba’ and his key associate Neetu Naveen Rohra alias ‘Nasreen’ during their seven-day police custody remand. Once a wandering astrologer in rural Uttar Pradesh, Chhangur Baba's transformation began after his stints in Mumbai and Saudi Arabia(HT file photo and ANI video grab)

The ATS team procured their seven-day custody remand on Thursday afternoon from Lucknow district jail where they were lodged since Saturday last week.

“The revelations of the two key accused could expose the wider nexus or international nexus involved in Islamic religious conversion racket operated in Uttar Pradesh and other states,” a senior ATS official emphasized. He said the special court for ATS cases has allowed the police custody remand of the two accused till July 16 evening.

“We have prepared two lists of questions for Chhangur Baba and Nasreen. There will be another list of common questions to be asked from them together while bringing them face to face for interrogation,” explained an ATS official.

He said Chhangur Baba will be asked about the nature and purpose of his conversion activities, how he attracted/recruited individuals for conversion and who were his associates/financiers.

Similarly, Nasreen will be asked about her role in the conversion racket, and how she got involved, how she used relationships/influence to facilitate conversions and any financial benefits/incentives for her involvement, he added.

The officer said these questions can help gather more information about the conversion racket. “The involvement of different people, including government officials, having connivance with the accused in the past years in grabbing government land is also likely to be exposed during questioning,” he added.