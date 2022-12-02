More trouble for SP MLA Irfan Solanki after brother files false affidavit

KANPUR More trouble was in store for on-the-run Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki after the prosecution in the district judge’s court on Thursday alleged that his brother Rizwan, who was booked along with him for allegedly harassing a woman and setting her house on fire in a bid to grab a plot in Defence Colony area of Kanpur, furnished a false affidavit in the court, claiming himself to be a four-time MLA. The affidavit sought anticipatory bail in the case.

District government counsel (criminal) Dilip Awasthi said the MLA’s brother not only provided false information under oath, but also tried to influence and mislead the court.

“We have filed an application in the court to begin proceedings against them under Section 340 of the CrPC. The court will hear our plea on December 5,” said Awasthi. Besides, the police started proceedings to attach the MLA’s properties.

The affidavit was filed in the court of district judge in November 24 as part of the anticipatory bail plea by the MLA and Rizwan.

The police had recently booked Irfan Solanki and his brother Rizwan for allegedly harassing a woman and setting her house on fire in a bid to grab her 365-yard plot in Jajmau’s defence colony

On Thursday, the police presented before the court all the case related documents ahead of the anticipatory bail hearing, said Awasthi, adding that defence counsel, Naresh Chandra Tripathi, sought two days’ time especially in the light of a new case the police filed against the MLA.

Tripathi, who is president of the Kanpur Bar Association, said he needed time to go through the new case lodged. “The court gave us the time and will hear our plea on December 5.”

The MLA, on Tuesday, was charged with using a forged Aadhaar card, with an identity of Ashraf Ali, for air travel from Delhi to Mumbai on November 11. The police arrested four people, including the president of SP women’s wing, Noori Shaukat, her builder brother Ashtaf Ali, Solanki’s two brother- in-laws, Akhtar and Anwar Mansuri, in this case.

Meanwhile, the police obtained orders under Section 82 of the CrPC - a first step before the properties are attached. The cops would get public announcements made about the property attachment, giving the accused a certain time to surrender.