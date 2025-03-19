Mother, daughter, and son-in-law held for killing only son in Rae Bareli

A woman, along with her daughter and son-in-law, has been arrested for allegedly plotting the murder of her only son over a property dispute in Rae Bareli. Police said the victim, Surendra Yadav, 25, was found strangled in a mango orchard under Gurubuxganj police station limits on March 17. Police said the conspirators offered Harish Chandra ₹ 50,000 to carry out the murder and paid him ₹ 27,500 in advance. (Sourced)

According to Rae Bareli superintendent of police (SP), Yashveer Singh, Rajkumari, the victim’s mother, was upset with Surendra, who frequently got drunk and fought with family members over the property inherited by his sister, Sachin Kumari, after their father’s death.

“Fed up with the ongoing conflict, Rajkumari allegedly conspired with her son-in-law, Brijesh Yadav, her daughter, and one Harish Chandra to eliminate Surendra,” the SP said.

Police said the conspirators offered Harish Chandra ₹50,000 to carry out the murder and paid him ₹27,500 in advance.

On March 16, Harish Chandra, Brijesh, and Surendra were drinking together when they took Surendra to a secluded spot after he became heavily intoxicated and strangled him to death. They then hid his body in nearby bushes before fleeing the scene.

Police arrested Rajkumari, Brijesh, and Sachin Kumari from Ram Nagar turn in Raebareli on Wednesday. Efforts are underway to track down Harish Chandra, who remains at large.