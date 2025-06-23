Mother of 9 kids elopes with lover after killing hubby in Kasganj: Cops

AGRA A mother of nine children eloped with her paramour after allegedly killing her husband whose body was found from a tubewell in a village of UP’s Kasganj district on Sunday. Accused of committing the crime in collusion with her alleged lover, the woman and the man were booked and the body of the deceased sent for a post-mortem examination, said police. The deceased was identified as Rati Ram Nat, 50, and the couple had nine children, out of whom three daughters were married. (Pic for representation)

Circle officer for Patiali circle in Kasganj district, Vijay Rana, informed that matter related to village Bhargen where the body was found.

The deceased was identified as Rati Ram Nat, 50, and the couple had nine children, out of whom three daughters were married. They both worked at a brick kiln as labourers. The wife, Reena, 43, was having an affair with Haneef, 47, alleged the deceased’s brother in his complaint. Rati Ram was allegedly killed on June 17, after the couple had arguments.

“The body was in a bad condition and it is feared that it was lying in the tubewell for days together. When family members were contacted, it was revealed that the wife of the deceased was in an illicit relationship with a man residing in the same village. The duo killed the man and threw his body into the tubewell,” said the CO.

“The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and a case has been registered against the woman and her paramour on the complaint of the brother of the deceased,” said Rana.