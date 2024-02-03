MoUs’ rollout to make Ayodhya much more than a temple town

Catapulted to the global stage by the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22, Ayodhya will grow and become much more than a temple town when 161 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) of over ₹8769.52 crore, which were signed at the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors’ Summit in February last year, are rolled out at the proposed groundbreaking ceremony with the involvement of at least 25 state government departments. The number of projects and their value may go up further when the ceremony is held soon. A view of Ayodhya. (Hindustan Times)

The state tourism and housing departments will launch projects of over ₹2020 crore and ₹3234 crore, respectively.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

“At present, three major housing projects are coming up in Ayodhya. (These include) the New Ayodhya township of the Avas Vikas Parishad and Vashisht Vihar of the Ayodhya Development Authority,” said Ayodhya divisional commissioner Gaurav Dayal.

“The third project is of a private developer, The House of Abhinanadan Lodha,” Dayal added.

“After the Master Plan of Phase 1, which has been approved and is being implemented, the master plan of the extended area is being prepared. Once it is notified, we are expecting several applications for layout approvals in the housing and hospitality sector,” Dayal said.

The UP RERA, the regulatory authority of the real estate sector, has registered two mega township projects for Ayodhya.

“The UP RERA has registered two big housing projects in Ayodhya. The Sarayu housing of Hoabl Realtech Pvt ltd and the UP Avas Vikas Parishad have registered their projects with the regulatory authority,” said Sanjay Bhoosreddy, chairman, UP RERA.

Avas Vikas (Housing Board) will develop Mutts, state and international bhavans, group housing, multi-unit houses, institutional buildings, schools and nursing homes.

It will also develop commercial plots, warehouses and cottage industry plots.

The New Ayodhya Township or the Green Field Township will span 1407 acres on both sides of Lucknow-Gorakhpur highway. It will have a lake replenished with water of the Saryu to give a spiritual look to the new township.

At the GIS in February 2023, 408 MoUs were signed by the state government for investment of over ₹15,4200.45 crore in Ayodhya. Out of this, 161 MoUs are ready to be rolled out at the ground breaking ceremony.

AYODHYA PROJECTS READY FOR

LAUNCH AT GROUND BREAKING CEREMONY

Housing department: Six projects

of ₹3234 crore

Tourism department: 54 projects of over ₹2020 crore

UPSIDA: 10 projects of over ₹1230 crore

Forest department: One project of ₹550 crore

Higher education department: Two projects of ₹490 crore ‘

Horticulture department: 12 projects of ₹443 crore

MSME department: 22 projects of ₹189 crore

Animal husbandry department: Two projects of ₹150 crore

Technical education department: 29 projects of ₹113 crore

UPNEDA: One project of ₹107 crore