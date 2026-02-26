MoUs worth ₹11,000 crore signed on first day of Yogi Adityanath’s Japan visit

After concluding a successful Singapore visit, chief minister Yogi Adityanath reached Tokyo on Wednesday and signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth over ₹11,000 crore with multinational companies on the first day of the visit. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath with Japan external trade organization chairman and CEO Norihiko Ishiguro and others during a meeting on the sidelines of Uttar Pradesh Investment Roadshow, in Japan on Wednesday. (ANI)

Prominent companies that signed the MoUs included Kubota Corporation, Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Nagase & Co Ltd., Seiko Advance, O&O Group, Fuji Japanese JV, Fuji Silvertech Concrete Pvt. Ltd and Minda Corporation.

These agreements are considered a step forward in giving new momentum to industrial cooperation between India and Japan.

These companies have exposure in diverse sectors, including agricultural equipment manufacturing, industrial machinery manufacturing, water and environmental infrastructure solutions, automobiles, electronics, industrial printing and graphics, hospitality and real estate.

Kubota Corporation, established in 1890, is a leading Japanese multinational company headquartered in Osaka.

It has a global presence in agricultural and industrial machinery manufacturing. The company manufactures tractors, harvesters, engines and construction equipment, and is also active in water and environmental infrastructure solutions such as pipes, pumps and treatment systems.

Through collaboration with Escorts Kubota Limited, the company is strengthening its manufacturing expansion in India and its presence in the farm mechanization sector.

Minda Corporation, part of the Spark Minda Group, is a leading automotive component manufacturer.

It provides mechatronics, wiring harnesses, plastic interiors, sensors and EV solutions.

The Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, known as JAE, specializes in advanced connectors and electronic interface solutions for the automotive and aerospace sectors.

Nagase & Co Ltd is a diversified Japanese trading and technology company active in chemicals, advanced materials, mobility solutions and electronics.

Collaboration with these companies will promote automotive electronics and advanced component manufacturing.

Seiko Advance is a Japan based company known for high performance screen printing inks and coating solutions.

Its products are used in automotive decals, industrial graphics, electronics panels, glass printing and consumer appliances. The company supplies various industrial sectors through its manufacturing unit in India.

In addition, O&O Group has signed an agreement regarding investment in the hospitality and real estate sector.

After landing in Tokyo, the chief minister held a meeting with Kazuki Shimizu, managing officer and chief operating officer (Infrastructure Projects Business Unit) of Mitsui & Co. Ltd, a leading global trading and investment company of Japan.

During the meeting, the chief minister extended a formal invitation to explore transformative investment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh.

He highlighted investment opportunities in four key sectors.

The first was renewable energy, which includes projects in solar, bio-energy, green hydrogen, and energy storage.

Under ICT (Information and Communication Technology), discussions were held on investments in IT parks, electronics manufacturing, digital services, and the startup ecosystem.

The third sector discussed was semiconductors, focusing on chip manufacturing and the expansion of the electronics value chain.

The fourth was data centres, where in-depth discussions were held regarding investment in hyper-scale data centers, cloud infrastructure, and digital connectivity hubs.

“Had a productive and forward-looking meeting with Kazuki Shimizu, managing officer, chief operating officer of infrastructure projects business unit, Mitsui & Co., along with senior members of his team, in Tokyo today. Invited Mitsui & Co. to explore transformative investment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh across renewable energy, ICT, semiconductors and data centres, aligned with the state’s rapid industrial expansion. Also discussed collaboration in infrastructure projects, logistics networks and industrial investments to strengthen Uttar Pradesh’s growth corridors and global supply chain integration,” CM Yogi said on X on Wednesday.