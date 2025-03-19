Much-awaited revamp: Cong’s new U.P. team likely soon

The much-awaited revamp in the Congress is likely to be complete soon and the party may have new state and district units in Uttar Pradesh. The Congress’s move has raised hopes among the party’s senior leaders who otherwise were feeling sidelined. (For Representation)

An indication in this regard has come after discussions the party had on the issue at a meeting that All-India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Khare convened in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Senior party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and AICC general secretary (in charge UP) Avinash Pandey besides AICC general secretaries in charges of various states were among those present there.

“Yes, we hope to announce the new state and district party committees soon. We had a meeting with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and discussions were held on how to strengthen the party organisation. The focus of discussions was more on district level committees,” said All India Congress Committee general secretary (in charge Uttar Pradesh) Avinash Pandey over phone after the meeting.

“We have discussed a provision that allows change of the district party presidents who fail to perform. This has been done to ensure that the organisational work does not suffer if some district functionaries fail to perform,” he added.

Those aware of the development said the party has decided to convene a meeting of all its district party presidents at New Delhi on March 27, 28 and April 3. As the district party units remain dissolved, the party would appoint new District Congress Committees (DCC) presidents before the New Delhi meeting of DCC presidents.

“We have made recommendations about the new DCC presidents and the party may make an announcement soon,” said Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Rai.

The Congress completed nearly a week-long exercise for ‘Sangathan Srajan’ on January 13, 2025 that involved several former Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee presidents. The party declared that the new teams would be constituted in 100 days. It gave a clear message of taking along the old guards and the young party leaders while constituting the new UP team.

The Congress’s move has raised hopes among the party’s senior leaders who otherwise were feeling sidelined. A section of party leaders is, however, feeling marginalised and all eyes will be set on whether the party would accommodate the outgoing team as well or not.

“We are sure the Congress will accommodate all the leaders who can perform and give them responsibility, be they the old guards or those in the outgoing team,” said a senior party leader on the condition of anonymity.