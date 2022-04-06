Much-awaited UPTET-2021 result on April 8
The much-awaited result of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET)-2021 will be declared on April 8. After getting permission from the government, the Prayagraj-headquartered Examination Regulatory Authority (ERA), UP, has started preparation in this regard, informed officials.
“The go-ahead from the state government has been received. Now, based on the report of subject experts, the revised answer key of UPTET-2021 will be declared on April 7, and the result will be declared on April 8,” said Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi, secretary, ERA, UP.
According to the government order dated December 22, 2021, the revised answer key was to be declared by Exam Regulatory Authority on February 23, 2022, and the result was to be declared on February 25, 2022. However, the results could not be declared due to the UP assembly elections.
With Yogi govt 2.0 being sworn in and basic education minister Sandeep Singh taking charge, a proposal for declaration of UPTET-2021 results was sent to the state government by ERA.
Undersecretary Dharmendra Mishra’s missive on Wednesday conveyed the state government’s permission to the secretary, ERA, to release the revised answer key of UPTET on Thursday and the result on Friday.
UPTET-2021 was held across the state on January 23. A total of 21,65,179 candidates, including 12,91,627 for the primary level and 8,73,552 for the upper primary level, were registered. A total of 10,73,302 candidates (83.09%) had appeared in the exam for the primary level in the state. Likewise, for the upper primary level, a total of 7,48,810 (85.72%) had appeared.
UPTET could not be held in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, while UPTET-2021 was cancelled on November 28, 2021, due to a paper leak forcing the exam to be re-held on January 23.
UPTET is a state-level exam conducted once a year to enable candidates to gain eligibility to teach primary (Classes 1-5) and upper primary (Classes 6-8) in schools of the Uttar Pradesh government. UPTET exam is conducted in two shifts for two papers: 1 and 2. UPTET Paper 1 is conducted for candidates who plan to become teachers of Classes 1-5. On the other hand, UPTET Paper 2 is for candidates who plan to become teachers of Classes 6-8.
Candidates who wish to apply for both primary and upper primary schools need to appear in both papers. Both the UPTET papers are conducted on the same day in offline mode as pen-and-paper based tests.
