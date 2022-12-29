Mukhtar Ansari sent back to Banda jail as ED remand ends

A Prayagraj court sent gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari to judicial custody till January 10 after his 14-day custody remand to Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case ended on Wednesday.

As per the directions of the court, Ansari was produced before the remand magistrate of sessions court at Prayagraj by an ED team on the day. Additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM) Mukesh Yadav also directed police authorities to send him to Banda jail, where he was lodged before being handed over to the ED.

District government counsel (criminal) Gulab Chandra Agrahri said the court had on December 14 granted nine days of custody remand of Ansari to ED in the money laundering case of 2021. After the completion of nine days, the jailed politician was produced before the sessions court at Prayagraj through video conferencing on December 23. The court extended his custody remand to ED for five more days.

He had since been under the custody of ED after being booked under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

It is alleged that Ansari was involved in the purchase of a land at Ghazipur, where he later got a firm established. In addition, he is being inquired by the ED in matters regarding his involvement in cases, including the money laundering case in which his son Abbas Ansari is an accused.

Ansari’s wife Afshan is also wanted by ED in the money laundering case and the central agency has issued a lookout notice against her.

Earlier, ED officials had arrested Mukhtar’s MLA son Abbas and brother-in-law Atif Raza in connection with the case after receiving information about cash transfers worth several crores of rupees to different bank accounts and firms owned by Ansari and his relatives.