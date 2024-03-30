Mukhtar underwent health checks 84 times since 2021

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who died after suffering a cardiac arrest on Thursday night, had multiple health issues in the past three years since he was brought back to Banda jail from Punjab’s Ropar jail in April 2021, an official said. A file photo of Mukhtar Ansari. (PTI)

The senior government official confirmed that Ansari underwent medical checkup 84 times due to various health issues since April 2021.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

He had gastro problems for the past two weeks before his death on Thursday (March 28) as he used to fast the entire day for Ramzan and eat in the evening, this official said. He said Ansari had been fasting since March 11.

“Ansari was admitted to Banda’s Rani Durgawati Medical College following the same reasons. In a medical bulletin shared by the medical college on Tuesday morning, doctors stated that Mukhtar Ansari complained of abdominal pain and was unable to pass stool and flatus for four consecutive days. He was discharged nearly 14 hours after remaining admitted at the college and sent back to Banda district jail on Tuesday evening. He suffered cardiac arrest two days later and succumbed to it,” the official said.

Initially, Ansari had dental problems and requested the district administration for a visit to the dental faculty of Banda’s Rani Durgawati Medical College, the official added. However, he was not allowed and instead was asked to get treated by doctors visiting the jail.

The official also said Ansari gradually had some other issues like anxiety and blood pressure and his health deteriorated this month.

Mukhtar Ansari’s elder brother and BSP MP Afzal Ansari had said to reporters on Tuesday that he experienced health issues after the evening meal on March 19.

He said the jail doctors administered at least 28 injections to him but his health deteriorated after which he was brought to the Banda medical college.

On March 21, Mukhtar Ansari filed an application in the Barabanki MP/MLA court, alleging that he was being given poison in the food served to him at the Banda district jail.

On December 4, 2023, Mukhtar’s younger son Umar had filed a petition in the Supreme Court, stating that his father faced an imminent and serious life threat in Uttar Pradesh jail and appealed to transfer him to a prison outside the state.