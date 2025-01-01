Murder in Lko hotel: Why did Arshad kill his mother and four sisters?

A chilling 6:55-minute video has surfaced, featuring 24-year-old Arshad and his father, Mohammad Badruddin, confessing to the brutal murder of five family members—Arshad’s mother and four sisters in the city. Recovered from Arshad’s phone, the video exposes chilling allegations of neighbour harassment, property disputes, police inaction, and the family’s plans for religious conversion. The video exposes chilling allegations of neighbour harassment, property disputes, police inaction, and the family’s plans for religious conversion (Sourced)

In the video, Arshad admitted to killing his family, describing how he cut their veins before strangling them. “I was fed up with the people of the colony (Islamnagar, Agra). They tortured us and wanted to seize our house. No one listened when we raised our voice. They even bribed the police,” he said.

Arshad claimed the family faced relentless persecution after expressing a desire to leave Islam and convert to Hinduism and dedicate their property to building a temple. “The neighbours became our enemies, making our lives unbearable,” he alleged.

He also accused the neighbours of planning to sell his sisters into trafficking. “Should I watch my sisters being sold? They were in unbearable pain. I saved their honour by taking this step,” Arshad said in the video.

Addressing Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Arshad pleaded for justice. “Yogi Ji, don’t spare such Muslims who have made our lives hell. Build a temple on this plot and give us justice, even after our death,” he said.

In the video, Arshad accused his neighbours of being part of a land mafia involved in human trafficking and other illegal activities. He named individuals, including Ranu (alias Aftab), Ahmed, Aleem Khan, Salim Driver, Ahmed Ranu, Arif, and Azhar, as part of a gang responsible for tormenting his family.

“What you [Yogi Adityanath] are doing is commendable because these Muslims (his neighbours) are involved in land grabbing and oppression everywhere. They engage in unlawful activities, including counterfeit currency operations,” he claimed.

“These people run a massive land mafia gang and are involved in human trafficking, including girls. Their plan was to frame us in a false case, send us to jail, and sell our sisters to a man in Hyderabad who supplies girls. This was something we could not allow,” Arshad said.

He further claimed that his family had tried seeking help from the police and political groups but received no assistance. “It is 2 am as I speak, and I have had to kill everyone by slitting their wrists,” he confessed.

Arshad revealed that his family originally hailed from Budaun and had documents dating back to 1947, proving their identity. Despite this, they were allegedly labeled as Bangladeshi migrants.

“Our family’s proof lies with our aunt. We wanted to convert to Hinduism because of the harassment from the locality. We wanted to build a temple there and live peacefully. We even used to worship,” he added.

The video also shows Badruddin strangling the youngest daughter while the bodies of the other victims lie motionless in the room. Arshad narrated the family’s ordeal, stating they had been forced to sleep on footpaths for 13 days and endure hunger due to the alleged harassment.