Murder of delivery executive in Lko: Killed Bharat after argument, accused tells police

The Chinhat police on Monday got 24 hours remand of the main accused, Gajendra Dubey, in the case of the murder of delivery boy, Bharat Kumar Verma.

SHO, Chinhat, Ashwani Chaturvedi, said that Dubey was to appear on Wednesday, but due to no hearing, the court has given the date of Monday and Tuesday.

According to officials investigating the matter, police first took the accused to the place of the murder, where Dubey showed the police the room where Bharat was taken to and murdered.

“He also told the police that when Bharat came to deliver the product, there was an argument over payment between them,” said a police officer, wishing not to be named.

A 32-year-old delivery executive, identified as Bharat Kumar Verma, a resident of Sarita Nagar Colony of Chinhat, was allegedly strangled by two men when he asked for payment for two smartphones, after delivering the products in the Chinhat area of Lucknow on September 23.

He was reported missing on September 24 with a missing person’s report filed at the Chinhat police station by his family. One Akash Sharma, 21, was arrested on October 1 after the matter came to the fore and was sent to jail. The prime accused Gajendra Dubey, 22, escaped before surrendering at a Barabaki court on October 2. Police investigation revealed that Dubey, previously worked in the same company as Bharat.

“During this, Bharat told Dubey that if he couldn’t pay, then why did he order such expensive goods, which angered him. Dubey grabbed Bharat by the throat and pushed him inside the room where Akash was already present where both strangled Bharat with the wire of the laptop and killed him,” the accused told police.

Dubey also told the police that after committing the murder, he had thrown the body in the canal and had gone to Mumbai. However, seeing his photographs going viral in the media, he got in touch with the lawyers and decided to surrender in Barabanki.