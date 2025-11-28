Musical tribute to Zubeen Garg and Guru Dutt at Kabir Fest in Lucknow; Lillete Dubey and Suchitra Pillai to stage play

The three-day Kabir Festival, set to begin on Friday at the Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Natak Academy, will feature a musical tribute to the late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg. Kabir Festival will witness musical and theatrical performaced in Lucknow

The members of Rooh Band will perform during a jamming session to be held in the evening. Band vocalist Shresth Verma said, “We will sing and make the audience sing his superhit Ya Ali from the film Gangster (2006), which has become immortal. We will also jam on his songs like Jane Kya Chahe Man and Dil Tu Hi Bata. It was very unfortunate to lose such a talent, and this is the festival’s musical tribute to him.” Zubeen singer passed away in Singapore on September 19 after reportedly drowning in the sea.

Play Dance Like a Man starring Anant Mahadevan, Lillete Dubey, Suchitra Pillai and Joy Sengupta will be staged on Saturday

The band will also jam on a song by legendary director Guru Dutt, as this year marks his 100th anniversary.

Festival team member Sangita Jaiswal provided details on the schedule, saying, “On Wednesday, we organised a curtain raiser to the festival with the play Besharam Ka Paudha as a curtain raiser to the festival by Luckyjee Gupta. From Friday onwards, the program includes Jyoti Dogra’s play Mezok, followed by Maas, and on the concluding day, Mahesh Dattani's Dance Like a Man, which has been performed 700 times across five continents and stars Anant Mahadevan, Lillete Dubey, Suchitra Pillai, and Joy Sengupta.” The last has been directed by Dubey.

Another highlight will be singer-storyteller Vipul Rikhi, who will present Mohabbat ke Maayne. Additionally, various sessions on yoga, art, books, mental health, and cinema will also be held. Avinash Kumar will conduct workshop Samjho Cinema Season II.

Luckyjee Gupta staged play Besharam Ka Paudha as a curtain raiser to the festival

This year’s Kabir Award will be given to poets Naresh Saxena, Udai Pratap Singh and Weseem Barelvi, actor Anil Rastogi, writer-novelist Sheela Rohekar and posthumously to Prof Raj Bisaria which will be received by his wife Kiran Bisaria.

Sangita adds, “Prior to the festival we did a 10 day curtain raiser event with Luckyjee Gupta's mono act with Maa Mujhe Tagore Bana De. He staged the play in between students in different schools in Lucknow.”