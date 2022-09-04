‘Muslim-sounding’ names of Gorakhpur wards changed in draft delimitation order
The changing of names was part of the delimitation exercise, under which the number of wards went up to 80 in Gorakhpur, with several of these named after iconic personalities and freedom fighters.
A draft delimitation order issued by the Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation has changed "Muslim-sounding names" of around a dozen wards, prompting a sharp reaction from leaders of the Samajwadi Party and the Congress. The changing of names was part of the delimitation exercise, under which the number of wards went up to 80 in Gorakhpur, with several of these named after iconic personalities and freedom fighters.
A senior official said on Saturday that people can file their objections within a week and after their disposal, the delimitation will be approved.
Samajwadi Party leader and Ismailpur corporator Shahab Ansari charged that changing of names is an attempt at polarisation.
Ansari said the party will hold a meeting in this regard on Sunday and a delegation will meet the district magistrate to raise the objection on Monday.
Congress leader Talat Aziz termed the name-changing exercise as a waste of money. "I fail to understand what the government will achieve through this exercise," the leader asked.
Mayor Sitaram Jaiswal said new names evoke the feeling of pride.
He said wards were named after personalities like Ashfaqullah Khan, Shiv Singh Chetri, Baba Gambhir Nath, Baba Raghavdas, Dr Rajendra Prasad and Madan Mohan Malviya.
Municipal Commissioner Avinash Singh said objections can be sent within a week to the additional chief secretary, Urban Development Department, Lucknow. After the disposal of the objections, the delimitation will be approved, he said.
Gorakhpur, the home town of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will now have 80 wards.
Miya Bazar, Muftipur, Alinagar, Turkmanpur, Ismailpur, Rassolpur, Humayunpur North, Ghosipurva, Daudpur, Jafra Bazar, Qazipur Khurd and Chaksa Hussain are among the "Muslim-sounding names" that have been changed.
According to the order issued by the civic body, Ilahi Bagh will now be known as Bandhu Singh Nagar, Ismailpur as Sahabganj and Jafra Bazar as Atma Ram Nagar.
-
'Did I rape her?' BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali's shocker after his viral video
Karnataka's BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali has once again put his foot in his mouth after he kind of defended his 'misbehaviour' with a woman and asked why it became an issue. "What did I do? Did I rape her?" he asked in another shocker after his video of making abusing a woman went viral drawing flak. On Saturday, Aravind Limbavali visited the flood-affected and waterlogged areas in Whitefield of Bengaluru.
-
Sustainable smart city research lab inaugurated at Chitkara University
Chitkara University has set up a 'sustainable smart city research lab' with the support of the National Science and Technology Council and National Chung Cheng University of Taiwan. There is a definitive plan to deploy at least one application for at least one city of India, for which project coordinators have chosen Chandigarh. Speaking on the occasion, pro chancellor, Dr Madhu Chitkara, Chitkara University reiterated her commitment toward areas of research that benefit humanity.
-
Wildbuzz | Who heeds the hoopoe’s call
A hoopoe charmed viewers with its habit of digging soft ground systematically with a 'chimta' or forceps-like bill, as if searching the earth for a lost, buried treasure. When the hoopoe rendered a soft, musical hoo-po-po call, it entranced the ear and spawned transcriptions of the vocalisation. Many hoopoe names in cultures across the world take from its idiosyncratic call. However, the bird's presence has ebbed from one frequently encountered.
-
Guest column | Liberty sprinkled with responsibility, a sure-fire recipe for success
Many a time, a student's entire outlook and career dimension would undergo sea-change post counselling. Parents, often, with their limited know-how and outmoded ideas are of little help. College life, no doubt, offers students a plethora of choices related to picking up courses, selecting subjects, attending classes, appearing in examinations along with dressing up at their will. Only then we can expect to nurture them as individuals with a strong sense of responsibility.
-
Guest column | Civic sense among Indians? A pipe dream
We talk of becoming a developed nation by 2047, but developing a civic sense will probably take double the time! This year, we are celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' with great fanfare and there is talk of dreaming big and becoming a $5 trillion economy by 2025. It also means respecting others' privacy and freedom. Let me quote few prevailing irritants as an example. This ill behoves the citizens of a nation that dreams big.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics