MY factor has given crime-free system to UP, says Naqvi

PRAYAGRAJ Former Union minister and senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday said that the “MY factor” (Modi-Yogi factor) had gifted a curfew-free, crime-free and commission-free system to Uttar Pradesh.

“Earlier the state was a ‘sea of criminals and riots’, but today it is an ‘ocean of good governance’. This magical transformation is due to this very ‘MY factor’,” he said while speaking as a special guest at the inaugural function of the 33rd five-day National Ramayan Mela at Shringverpur, around 35km from the Sangam city.

Naqvi said by cracking down on corruption and criminals as per law, the “MY factor” ensured honour and safety of the common man.

“Modi and Yogi have defeated the politics of fake secularism and appeasement. The proof of this is the fact the ‘M-Y factor’ is today synonymous with inclusive development and empowerment of all,” he stated.

The BJP leader said in the era of Modi and Yogi’s good governance, the “family of the corrupt” and “strongmen of the dishonest” had been marginalised.

Chief guest and UP’s deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, while inaugurating the event, said Shringverpur is that holy pilgrimage site from where lord Ram moved ahead in the process of becoming “Maryada Purshottam”.

Pathak offered prayers to the Ganga, paid obeisance at sage Shringi-Shanta Devi temple and launched a magazine of the event organising committee on the occasion.

Thanking the central and the state governments, Pathak said the country was working to protect and enhance its cultural heritage under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, during his visit to Indonesia, had asked the local Muslims there as to why they perform Ramlila.

“The Muslims there had said that religion can be changed, but it cannot be separated from its culture and roots. The BJP is making efforts to protect and expand the reach of Indian culture in a way never done in the past. This includes construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi, and beautification of Vindhyachal in Mirzapur and development works being undertaken in Shringverpur Dham. Whatever money is required for this will be given by the government,” he said.

Others who also graced the occasion included UP cabinet minister Sanjay Nishad, MP Keshari Devi Patel and spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakur.