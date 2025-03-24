‘My parents are angry, won’t fight my case’: Muskan seeks govt lawyer in Meerut murder

“My mummy-papa are very angry with me; I didn’t listen to them. They aren’t talking to me, nor will they fight my case,” pleaded Muskan Rastogi, currently in jail for the alleged murder of her husband. So far, neither Muskan nor Sahil’s families have visited them in jail. (Sourced)

She stated that even after four days, no one from her family had come to meet her. In her plea to the jail administration, she requested legal aid, saying, “In this situation, I won’t be able to present my side in court. Please provide me with a government lawyer so I can defend myself.”

Muskan, accused along with her alleged lover Sahil Shukla, has formally requested legal assistance, as her parents have refused to support her. Her application is now under review by the jail authorities.

Meanwhile, Sahil has not requested a government lawyer. “He mentioned that his family might take up his case. If they don’t, he will request legal aid later,” Sharma noted.

Senior jail superintendent Veeresh Raj Sharma confirmed that Muskan approached him through a prison guard with her request. “She said her family has disowned her and will not fight her case. We have accepted her application and will forward it to the court. She will be assigned a government lawyer,” he stated.

According to Sharma, it is the jail’s responsibility to arrange legal representation for inmates through the district legal services authority or state legal services authority if required.

Muskan and Sahil were presented in court on March 19 and sent to judicial custody for 14 days. Both underwent a medical checkup before being placed in separate barracks.

Doctors have identified a history of substance abuse in both accused individuals. “Medical reports indicate addiction to substances, possibly injections and dry drugs. They are receiving treatment for withdrawal symptoms,” Sharma said. The possibility of transferring them to a de-addiction centre will depend on further medical assessments.

Police investigations have revealed details about Muskan’s activities following the alleged murder. A day after the incident, she and Sahil travelled to Himachal’s Shimla, Manali, and Kasol, funding their trip with money transferred to her account by her husband. Transactions totalling over ₹54,000 were traced, including online payments for taxis and other expenses. A cab driver’s statement has corroborated these findings.

Muskan’s parents have distanced themselves from her, with her father disowning her over her alleged involvement in the crime and history of drug use. Her mother, Kavita, has demanded capital punishment, calling her a threat to society and expressing support for justice for her late son-in-law, Saurabh Rajput.

So far, neither Muskan nor Sahil’s families have visited them in jail. When asked if Muskan had mentioned her daughter, Sharma declined to comment, stating that the personal matters of inmates are not the jail administration’s concern.

As investigations continue, police have gathered witness statements and financial records that indicate a planned crime. The landlord’s testimony has further strengthened claims of Muskan and Sahil’s relationship, which is suspected to be a motive in the case.