‘My relationship with Pilibhit cannot end’: Varun Gandhi pens emotional letter

Lucknow: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Varun Gandhi on Thursday penned an emotional letter to the people of Pilibhit after he was denied a ticket by the party to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Bharatiya Janata Party MP Varun Gandhi (File Photo)

Recalling fond memories dating back to his childhood when he first set foot in the region, Gandhi reflected on how the land had become not just his workplace but also a cherished part of his identity, with its people forming an integral aspect of his life’s journey.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“Today, as I am writing this letter, countless memories have made me emotional. I remember a 3-year-old little boy who came to Pilibhit for the first time in 1983 holding his mother’s (BJP Sultanpur MP Mehaka Gandhi) finger, he had no idea that one day this land would become his workplace and people here would become his family,” Gandhi wrote.

Gandhi, 44, who represented the Pilbhit constituency twice in the Lok Sabha, was replaced by Uttar Pradesh state minister Jitin Prasada in the BJP’s fifth list of candidates released on Sunday, ending months of speculation surrounding the three-time MP’s candidature

“I consider myself fortunate that I got the opportunity to serve the great people of Pilibhit for years,” he wrote.

He acknowledged the invaluable lessons in ideals, simplicity, and kindness he had imbibed from the constituency people.

He added, “Even though my tenure as an MP is coming to an end…my relationship with Pilibhit cannot end till my last breath.”

Gandhi’s letter came a day after the nomination process for the Pilibhit constituency ended on Wednesday and he did not turn up there ending the subsequent speculations that he might contest the seat independently or as the Samajwadi Party candidate.

His mother Maneka Gandhi, the sitting MP from Sultanpur, was, however, given another chance from the same seat by the BJP.

This is the first time in over three decades that the mother-son will not be in the fray from the Pilibhit constituency which is located in the Terai belt bordering Nepal.

Despite not securing a ticket, Varun vowed to continue serving the community. “...If not as an MP, then as a son, I am committed to serving you throughout my life and my doors will always remain open for you as before,” he said.

Varun concluded by saying, “I came into politics to raise the voice of the common man and today I seek your blessings to always continue doing this work, no matter what the cost. The relationship between me and Pilibhit is one of love and trust, which is far above any political merit. I was, am and will be yours.”

A two-term MP from Pilibhit and one term from Sultanpur, Varun has been in the limelight for raising the issues of farmers, unemployment and youths, going against the party line.

He won the 2009 Lok Sabha election from Pilibhit defeating his nearest rival VM Singh of the Congress and won the 2019 Lok Sabha election defeating SP candidate Hemraj Verma.

On Tuesday, senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said they “will be happy” if Varun joined them.

The BJP’s decision to replace Varun with Prasada also fuelled speculation that he might contest as an Independent.