Mystery shrouds Lucknow woman’s death in Saudi Arabia; kin allege dowry harassment

A 26-year-old software engineer from Lucknow died under suspicious circumstances in Saudi Arabia, with her family alleging dowry-related harassment and murder by her husband and in-laws, police said. The body was brought to Lucknow on Tuesday and sent for the post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death, they added. File photo of the deceased, Aiman Khan, with her husband Aamir Khan. (Sourced)

Police officials said an inquiry has been initiated on the basis of a complaint submitted by the woman’s father, though an FIR is yet to be registered.

Her father Sher Ali Khan, a sub-inspector in the fire department, has sought action against her husband and his family members. “A complaint has been received and the body has been sent for autopsy. Further action will be taken after the report and inquiry,” Chinhat station house officer (SHO) Dinesh Chandra Mishra said.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Aiman Khan, a resident of Adarsh Vihar Colony on Malhaur Road under the Chinhat police station area.

Family members alleged that injury marks, including on her back, were visible on the body after it arrived in Lucknow. Police said the claims would be verified during the post-mortem.

According to the family, Aiman, a computer science graduate, was working as a software engineer. She married Aamir Khan, 32, an engineer and resident of Rae Bareli, on April 10, 2025, at a hotel in Lucknow. Sher Ali Khan alleged that substantial gifts and valuables, including gold and silver jewellery, furniture, electronic items and household goods, were given at the time of the nikah. He further claimed that the groom’s family had demanded a car, which was later purchased in the groom’s name.

The father alleged that disputes began soon after the marriage, with Aiman facing harassment over the ownership of the car and further dowry demands. “She was subjected to mental and physical cruelty both in India and later in Saudi Arabia, where her husband was employed with a private company,” he alleged.

He further claimed that Aiman moved to Saudi Arabia in June 2025, where she was allegedly pressured to bring ₹20 lakh from her parental home and threatened when she failed to meet the demand. Despite being selected for a job abroad, she was allegedly not allowed to join work after moving there.

The family said Aiman briefly returned to India in October 2025 and informed them about the alleged harassment. Following assurances from her husband, she went back to Saudi Arabia later that month.

Her last conversation with her father took place on December 17, 2025, during which she reportedly complained of being denied food, being confined indoors and having her passport and documents taken away. The following day, when her phone became unreachable, a family acquaintance in Saudi Arabia visited her residence and informed the family that she had died. The family alleged that the death was made to appear as a case of suicide.