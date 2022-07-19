NAAC team visit: LU launches logos for student-centric schemes to highlight them

The logos of 11 student-centric schemes were launched at the University of Lucknow on Tuesday, ahead of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) team’s visit. The team will visit the university from July 21 to 23 to assess university’s performance on various parameters to award a grading to it.

Vice-chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai unveiled the logos of the schemes being offered by the office of dean students’ welfare, University of Lucknow. He stressed upon the need for branding these welfare schemes so that more and more people could be made aware of the efforts made by the university.

Prof Poonam Tandon, dean, students’ welfare, said that about two years back these schemes were envisioned by the V-C and the university is executing these in the best interests of students. The university is also developing these as a brand image of student-centric activities on the campus.

She congratulated Ravi Kant Pandey from faculty of fine arts for designing the logos. She further said that currently the university is offering 11 different student centric schemes which includes Karmyogi, Karmodaya, Chhatra Kalyaan Chhatravritti, Shodh Medha Chhatravritti, TREE, OPD, SAMVARDHAN, Arpan – Adopt a brain, Meritorious Students Council, V-C Care Fund, Coffee with V-C.

“Under the leadership of vice-chancellor Prof. Alok Kumar Rai we have worked in mission mode to develop and execute these student-centric schemes for Lucknow University students,” she said.

She also said that due to limited financial resources available, the Lucknow University is able to offer the scheme benefits to only a few students against the number of applications received in every scheme. “We are planning to generate more financial resources in the years to come so that the scheme benefits can be extended to many more students,” she said.

On this occasion, Prof Prem Suman Sharma, dean, arts; Prof Rajeev Pandey, dean, research; Prof Rakesh Chandra, dean, academics, along with other head of departments and DSW team members were present.

Literary contests organised

The Meritorious Students’ Council of Lucknow University organised its first series of literary competitions under the banner ‘Write for what matters’. The winners were felicitated on Tuesday by Prof Poonam Tandon, dean, students’ welfare, University of Lucknow.

There were over 80 entries sent online by various students from across the University from July 10 to 12 for three competitions: Essay Competition - Gender Equality: barriers of patriarchy in a woman’s personal and professional growth, Poetry Competition - Gender Equality today for a sustainable tomorrow, and Slogan Writing Competition - Prevention of Child Marriage.