NAAC team visits Lucknow University: 12 departments evaluated on day one

LUCKNOW An eight-member peer team constituted by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) visited Lucknow University on Thursday and carried out an intensive evaluation of various departments of the university to determine its grade.

The team was led by Prof BB Biswal, director at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Meghalaya. During its three-day visit, the team will evaluate 49 departments and 17 institutes of the century-old university with affiliations to 542 colleges in five districts, including Lucknow, Hardoi, Rae Bareli, Lakhimpur Kheri and Sitapur.

On day one, the NAAC team visited 12 departments, including social work, geology, anthropology, Sanskrit, ancient Indian history, chemistry, biochemistry, business administration and economics.

LU vice-chancellor Alok Kumar Rai made an hour-long presentation before the NAAC team, listing out achievements of the university as per NAAC guidelines, research work and publications by teachers and placements of students. Rai elaborated on academic reforms in the light of NEP-2020 implementation.

The visiting NAAC team raised certain queries with regard to NEP implementation, issues related to coordination with the government, support from different stakeholders and the future vision, which the vice-chancellor replied.

The V-C spoke about ICT implementation undertaken in different organizational functions ranging from admission to examination. He shared his strategic vision about the administrative, academic and infrastructural development. The vice-chancellor, in his presentation, also elaborated on the green and societal initiatives of the university.

Prof Rai also underlined the strengthening of the brand of the university, which is clearly reflected in the increasing student interest not just from the country but abroad.

The team, divided into three small groups, visited various departments including mathematics, geology, economics and others for physical verification of the claims made by the university in its Self-Study Report (SSR), which it submitted to the NAAC.

At the geology department, the team interacted with M Sc second semester students who were doing practical on sedimentology. The department displayed the research work and publications by faculty members. The NAAC team members clicked photographs of the department that was buzzing with activities.

At the economics department, the NAAC team interacted with three post-graduate students who spoke about their accomplishments. Ishita Jain talked about how she is earning $2,000 per month while working for a Singapore based company. Another student, Nitya Mishra, spoke about her start-up, which is making soaps while another student, Sehra Naseem, talked about her initiative of imparting free education to rural children in a nearby village.

In the evening, a cultural program was organised where students from Sri Lanka enacted Ram Katha while ‘Roohani’, an all-girls musical band performed.