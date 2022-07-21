NAAC team visits Lucknow University: 12 departments evaluated on day one
LUCKNOW An eight-member peer team constituted by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) visited Lucknow University on Thursday and carried out an intensive evaluation of various departments of the university to determine its grade.
The team was led by Prof BB Biswal, director at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Meghalaya. During its three-day visit, the team will evaluate 49 departments and 17 institutes of the century-old university with affiliations to 542 colleges in five districts, including Lucknow, Hardoi, Rae Bareli, Lakhimpur Kheri and Sitapur.
On day one, the NAAC team visited 12 departments, including social work, geology, anthropology, Sanskrit, ancient Indian history, chemistry, biochemistry, business administration and economics.
LU vice-chancellor Alok Kumar Rai made an hour-long presentation before the NAAC team, listing out achievements of the university as per NAAC guidelines, research work and publications by teachers and placements of students. Rai elaborated on academic reforms in the light of NEP-2020 implementation.
The visiting NAAC team raised certain queries with regard to NEP implementation, issues related to coordination with the government, support from different stakeholders and the future vision, which the vice-chancellor replied.
The V-C spoke about ICT implementation undertaken in different organizational functions ranging from admission to examination. He shared his strategic vision about the administrative, academic and infrastructural development. The vice-chancellor, in his presentation, also elaborated on the green and societal initiatives of the university.
Prof Rai also underlined the strengthening of the brand of the university, which is clearly reflected in the increasing student interest not just from the country but abroad.
The team, divided into three small groups, visited various departments including mathematics, geology, economics and others for physical verification of the claims made by the university in its Self-Study Report (SSR), which it submitted to the NAAC.
At the geology department, the team interacted with M Sc second semester students who were doing practical on sedimentology. The department displayed the research work and publications by faculty members. The NAAC team members clicked photographs of the department that was buzzing with activities.
At the economics department, the NAAC team interacted with three post-graduate students who spoke about their accomplishments. Ishita Jain talked about how she is earning $2,000 per month while working for a Singapore based company. Another student, Nitya Mishra, spoke about her start-up, which is making soaps while another student, Sehra Naseem, talked about her initiative of imparting free education to rural children in a nearby village.
In the evening, a cultural program was organised where students from Sri Lanka enacted Ram Katha while ‘Roohani’, an all-girls musical band performed.
-
Class 12 student jumps into canal in Muzaffarnagar after tiff with family, untraceable
A 19-year-old school girl jumped into Ganga Canal on the outskirts of Bhopa town in Muzaffarnagar on Wednesday after having a quarrel with her family members, police said. The girl, a student of class 12 in Morna town of Muzaffarnagar, is feared drowned as the police were not able to find the body till Thursday evening, circle officer of Bhopa area Girija Shankar said.
-
Nightmarish ride for motorists using Kalwa Bridge in Thane
With work on the new Kalwa Bridge still under way, the one-minute stretch of the second Kalwa Bridge, a major link between Thane and Navi Mumbai, and further to Mumbai-Pune Expressway, now takes one hour to cross. Kalwa residents and office goers commuting between Thane and Navi Mumbai have to face a nightmare every day on this stretch.
-
No need to be happy about clean chit, Kunwar Vijay on sacrilege SIT report
Days after the Punjab government released the final report of the special investigation team into the 2015 Bargari sacrilege cases, which ruled out any political link, Aam Aadmi Party legislator Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh on Thursday said “no one needs to be happy” about the clean chit as the case of post-sacrilege police firing incidents is still pending in court.
-
One injured as slab collapses in a building in Seawoods
An incident of slab collapse at a CIDCO building was reported on Thursday. The incident that occurred in Gurukripa Society, Seawoods, at 4am caused injury to the ear of a resident, Sanjay Pawar (52), who was sleeping at that time. CIDCO issued a statement saying the examination of the building was in process.
-
MVA’s favourite prosecutor removed from ₹52.89-crore cheating case against BJP leader
Advocate Pradip Gharat who had represented the state government in several high-profile cases during the tenure of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi regime has been taken off the cheating case against Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya. On Tuesday, Gharat received a letter from the law and judiciary department, removing him as special public prosecutor in the case. Bharatiya is accused of duping the Indian Overseas Bank to the tune of ₹52.89 crore during 2011-15.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics