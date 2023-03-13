Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Naatu Naatu on new LU campus: Fab four recreate signature moves of Oscar winner

Naatu Naatu on new LU campus: Fab four recreate signature moves of Oscar winner

The Lucknow University LLB honours students pranced to the infectious beat of the number to celebrate the feat.

As India created history at the 95th Academy Awards with Naatu Naatu bringing home an Oscar for the Best Original Song, four women hostel inmates of Lucknow University recreated the dance moves of the number, on the second campus, on Monday.

The foursome put on their dancing shoes after writing their semester examinations (HT Photo)
The foursome put on their dancing shoes after writing their semester examinations (HT Photo)

The Lucknow University LLB honours students pranced to the infectious beat of the number to celebrate this feat.

“The beat of Naatu Naatu along with its hook step is so infectious that one cannot help but dance to it, said Urmika Pandey, one of the performers.

“Naatu Naatu has been always on our playlist since it was released,” said Somya Singh.

The foursome, including Samriddhi Singh and Khushi Jain, put on their dancing shoes after writing their semester examinations. They took permission from the university administration and danced on the number in the presence of hundreds of students and a few teachers.

LU V-C prof Alok Kumar Rai appreciated the students for celebrating this big win. LU dean students welfare, prof Poonam Tandon said, “This is a matter of great pride and inspiration for every Indian to see an Indian song winning the Best Original Song at the prestigious Academy Awards.”

