Nadarganj shooting range: LMC plans revamp Lko facility into sports complex through PPP

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has accelerated efforts to revive the long-defunct shooting range in Nadarganj by proposing its redevelopment into a ₹197.28-crore Chandrashekhar Azad Shooting Range and Multi-Sports Complex, officials said on Thursday. The shooting range in Nadarganj locality of the state capital lying in a derelict condition. (HT Photo)

LMC has decided to prioritise execution of the project under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, while keeping Construction & Design Services (C&DS) as an alternative agency.

Mahesh Verma, chief engineer, civil, said that the civic body has not yet finalised the executing agency. “We are exploring PPP. If required, C&DS can take up construction, and LMC will supervise the work,” he said.

Officials added that LMC will also send the proposal under the Urban Challenge Fund to secure a 25% government grant. The state government is likely to bear a significant share of the project cost.

The proposed complex will come up on 45.10 acres, with 36.85 acres earmarked for development. Located around 6 km from Amausi airport and 14 km from Charbagh railway station, the site is strategically placed but currently lacks proper connectivity.

Gaurav Kumar, municipal commissioner, confirmed the development and said that the redesign will significantly increase capacity and align the facility with modern standards.

The move follows continued criticism over the condition of the existing shooting range, which LMC constructed over a decade ago but never operationalised for public use.

A ground report by Hindustan Times in May 2025 found the facility lying abandoned, with broken infrastructure, locked buildings, stray cattle inside premises, and no proper road access.

Despite plans to develop it to Olympic standards, authorities used the range only occasionally for police training.

Arun Kumar Gupta, additional municipal commissioner, confirmed that LMC has initiated the process to seek state government approval. “We are sending the proposal to the state government along with funding requirements,” he said.