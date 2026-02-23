Gorakhpur , A third-year resident doctor from Nagaland posted at the AIIMS Gorakhpur was allegedly subjected to racial slurs, stalking and physical assault by three men near the institute, police said on Monday. Nagaland doctor racially harassed, stalked near AIIMS Gorakhpur; case registered

The victim, specialising in obstetrics and gynaecology, was returning to the accused campus on Sunday evening when the accused allegedly followed her for over a kilometres and accosted her near the institute gates.

Senior Superintendent of Police , Gorakhpur, Kaustubh, said a case has been registered at the AIIMS police station under relevant sections. He however did not divulge the details of specific sections invoked in the FIR.

"CCTV footage has helped identify a motorcycle linked to the accused. Four police teams have been formed to track them down," the SSP said, adding that strict action will be taken once the suspects are apprehended.

The incident took place around 8.00 pm as the doctor was walking towards Gate Number 2, close to the Army camp.

According to the complaint, the three men followed her for nearly 1.5 kilometres, hurling obscene remarks and racial slurs. One of the men allegedly removed his shirt to intimidate her before another touched her inappropriately. The doctor raised an alarm, forcing the trio to flee from the spot.

The National Federation of Resident Doctors of AIIMS and INIs took to social media to highlight the ordeal, noting the "deep shock, humiliation and trauma" faced by the resident. The federation stated the three men used racially discriminatory comments and stereotypes regarding her northeastern origin.

"Shocking case of racial harassment and sexual assault on a third-year OBGYN resident near AIIMS Gorakhpur. Around 8 PM, on 22nd Feb, 2026 , while exiting Orion Mall, Gorakhpur , three men stared, laughed, passed racially discriminatory comments, reducing her to stereotypes ," the federation alleged in a post on X.

"She tried to confront them, but instead they stalked and followed her on the road toward AIIMS Gate No. 2, hurling abuses & slang. One of them deliberately removed his shirt to intimidate. Near the army camp at Gate No. 2, one man suddenly slapped even her on the buttocks," the NAFORD post read.

"This left deep shock, humiliation & trauma on our resident doctor. As a doctor dedicated to women's health & bringing new life, she was violated near her own institution," it added.

