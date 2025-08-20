NanoSeam dome transforms skywatching experience at Lucknow planetarium

A journey through stars, galaxies, and the Big Bang left students in awe of the many wonders of the universe, at Indira Gandhi Planetarium, which held its first screening since March 2023, here on Tuesday. Students attend a screening at Indira Gandhi Planetarium, which reopened on Tuesday, in Lucknow. (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

The upgraded dome and new-age technology turned the show into a classroom of sorts as over 100 students from Atal Awasiya Vidhyalaya attended the screening. The revamped planetarium was inaugurated by science and technology minister Anil Kumar and minister of state (Science and Technology) Ajit Singh Pal.

The movie kicked off with explanations regarding constellations and ways to identify them. It then narrated the theory of the Big Bang and went on to showcase scientists’ aspirations for the next 100 years–one of which is also sending humans to outer space.

The students’ eyes were fixated on the revamped dome. As part of the ₹41 crore upgrades, the overlapping seam dome has been replaced with a nano-seam dome. This provides the audience with new content from time to time, sky observations, sky mapping and actual images from space. The revamped facility can screen several movies at one go using 3D/2D 8K technology.

Rishi Yadav, a Class 8 student, said: “It was quite interesting to learn that the rings of Saturn are made of ice, rocks and water droplets. Imagery used to showcase supernova and the Big Bang scared me, but I thoroughly enjoyed the show.”

Three friends, Sakshi, Palak and Pankhudi were so excited that they had goosebumps even after the movie ended. “I felt I was on a visit to the galaxies and other parts of the universe. The end of the movie made us think about whether we could one day participate in a mission to find extraterrestrial life in the universe,” said Sakshi.

The students of Atal Residential School who won the essay writing and poster-making competitions organised by the Council of Science and Technology were also felicitated on the occasion.

Minister Anil Kumar said the planetarium would no longer remain just a ‘show-viewing centre’, but it would now emerge as a major hub of science innovation, education, and science communication in North India.

“Digitally upgraded now, the planetarium will benefit students, teachers, researchers, scientists and the general public. The cost of modernisation of the planetarium is ₹41.08 crore. A gallery on space science, astronomy, Chandrayaan, Mangalyaan, and Aditya-L1 Solar Missions will be set up on the ground floor. CST-UP will also conduct asteroid search campaigns, telescope-making workshops, annual astronomy calendars, and outreach programmes for public observation of astronomical events,” he added.

Ajit Singh Pal said a science park and a space park were being planned in all commissionerates of the state. “Charges for this planetarium are minimal when compared to other planetariums in the country,” added Pal.

Principal secretary of the Council of Science and Technology Pandhari Yadav said bookings for screenings could be made in both online and offline modes.

The planetarium system model that was phased out in February 2023 had been in operation in since 2003. By the time the upgrades were necessitated, it had catered to over 10 lakh people.

The production of slides used till 2023 was discontinued years ago, and spare parts of the old system were not available in the market. The quality of the shows had deteriorated.