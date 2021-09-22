Narendra Giri learned to record videos a day before his death

PRAYAGRAJ Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad (ABAP) president Mahant Narendra Giri had learned how to record videos from his cell phone from one of his disciples a day before his death. One such video in his phone showed him saying things that he mentioned in the purported suicide note found in his room after his death.

People close to him said that Mahant Giri was not tech-savvy and usually used his mobile for talking to people. He did not use WhatsApp and Internet and his disciples used to operate his cell phone for him.

After his death, police questioned his disciples and recorded their statements.

One of his disciples informed cops that Mahant Narendra Giri had asked him to teach him how to record videos from his phone a day before he was found dead. Giri even carried out a trial of video recording in the presence of the disciple.