Narrow escape for workers as fire breaks out in pan masala factory

A major mishap was averted after a fire broke out at a pan masala factory in the Nadarganj area of Sarojini Nagar here on Tuesday morning. Fire at pan masala factory in Lucknow on Tuesday. (HT)

According to fire officials, it was a narrow escape for many. “Fire fighters managed to reach in time and rescued 12 workers who were trapped inside the factory,” said Sarojini Nagar Fire station officer Sumit Pratap Singh while adding that even goods worth lakhs were saved from being gutted in fire.

Chief fire officer Lucknow Mangesh Kumar also reached the spot and his team arrived after information was received around 11:44am at the Control Room of Sarojini Nagar Fire Station about the fire at Gomti Pan Masala Factory.

“Upon reaching there, we saw that a machine was on fire on the first floor, from which extremely poisonous smoke and flames were coming out. Realising the gravity of the situation, fire tenders from other fire stations were called in and later the blaze was brought under control after 45 minutes,” said Singh.

“The fire brigade personnel saved all the paan masala pouches from getting destroyed,” said the CFO, adding that there was no casualty in this incident.