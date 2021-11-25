National Family Health Survey-5: Improvement in UP, say major indicators

LUCKNOW: Only 1.5% women aged between 30 and 49 years in Uttar Pradesh have ever undergone a screening test for cervical cancer in life, as per the findings of the National Family Health Survery-5 (NFHS-5).

The findings that were released on Wednesday said many health indicators had improved in the state. Less domestic violence with women was reported in the family survey while the sex ratio also improved.

In urban areas, 1.1% and in rural areas 1.7% women respondents said they underwent screening, revealing rural women scored better when it came to awareness and screening for cervical cancer.

The number of women between the age of 30 and 49 years, who had ever undergone a breast examination for cancer, was poor at 0.4%, both in rural and urban areas surveyed.

Doctors said women still needed to prioritise their health, particularly towards ailments such as cervical and breast cancer. “Women often feel shy to discuss their health issues. Whether it is body pain or a lump in the breast, they refrain fromvisiting doctors unless unbearable. Women need to pay more attention towards their health to ensure they make use of the health facilities that have improved in the state,” said Dr Amita Shukla, senior gynaecologist, SC Trivedi Memorial Trust Hospital.

Similarly, the number of women who had ever undergone an oral cavity examination for cancer was just 0.6% both in urban and rural areas. When the same question was put to men, 1.1% of them said they had. Among urban men the ratio was 1.0% and among rural men it was 1.2%.

The National Family Health Survey 2020-21 (NFHS-5), the fifth in the NFHS series, provides information on population, health and nutrition for India and each state/union territory (UT). It also provides district-level estimates for many important indicators.

The indicators say use of family planning methods and institutional delivery went up and diarrhoea infection among kids went down.

The data said breastfeeding till the age of six months went up from 41.6% to 59.7% in five years and overall vaccination graph went up from 51.1% to 69.6%. “People in the state are more aware now regarding child health. Myths have been eliminated, hence programme implementation has become smooth and the credit goes to field staff also,” said Dr ved Prakash, GM, Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram.

Violence among spouses

Less domestic violence with women was reported in the family survey. In all, 34.8% married women aged between 18 and 49 years said they had experienced spousal violence. This figure in the same age group in NFHS-4 was 36.8%. IN urban areas the ratio was 32.7% and rural areas 35.5% according to NFHS-5.

When married women aged between 18 and 49 years were asked if they had experienced physical violence during any pregnancy, 3.7% responded in the affirmative as compared to 4.3% during NFHS-4.

When young women aged between 18 and 29 years were asked if they experienced sexual violence by age 18, in all 0.7% said yes as compared to 1.1% in NFHS-4.

Sex ratio shows improvement in Uttar Pradesh

The sex ratio has also shown improvement in the state. The sex ratio of the total population (females per 1,000 males) has reached 1017 in the NFHS-5 against 995 that was reported in the NFHS 4, conducted between 2015 and 2016. According to the data, urban sex ratio is 1036, better than rural which is 961.

The sex ratio at birth has also improved in NFHS 5, as the data shows 941 females per 1000 males against 903 in NFHS 4. In rural parts of the state, this ratio is 943 and in urban 933.