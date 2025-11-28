National Jamboree: Sky is the limit for their observation, curiosity

Solar and night sky observation activities are kindling the curiosity and sharpening the scientific temper of participants at the ongoing 19th National Jamboree of Bharat Scouts and Guides here. Telescopes have been installed at the jamboree venue (SOURCED)

The Indira Gandhi Planetarium, Lucknow, is organising the twin activities in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh Amateur Astronomers Club.

Two solar telescopes have been installed and solar viewing glasses provided at the jamboree venue, enabling thousands of scouts and guides from across the country to safely observe the Sun.

According to experts, students are showing great interest in observing solar prominences, sunspots, and other dynamic solar activities. The sessions are being conducted by club members Sankalp Mohan and Anurag Awasthi.

For the night sky observation programme, large telescopes installed by the planetarium are allowing participants to observe the Moon, Saturn rings, the Great Red Spot of Jupiter, and the phases of Venus. Experts are also providing brief scientific explanations at the venue.

Uttar Pradesh Amateur Astronomers Club members Anurag Singh, Kavya, Vanshika, Aradhana, Rahil, Garima, Komal, Aditya Kashyap, Deepshikha, and Akshat Pal are assisting in the programme. The Indira Gandhi Planetarium has deputed Dinesh Joshi and Sandeep Yadav for coordination.

All programmes are being conducted under the guidance of Dr Sumit Kumar Srivastava. According to the organising committee, these activities are free of cost.