NATIONAL SCIENCE DAY: Lucknow University, AKTU students exhibit experiments, science projects

The faculty of science at Lucknow University celebrated National Science Day collectively at the department of physics on Tuesday. All the departments of the faculty of science and the departments of the faculty of engineering and technology and students from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam University participated in the event.

The PhD students of the department of chemistry in their science stall showcased experiments like burning of “Havan Samagri” using potassium permanganate and glycerin, water remediation and some household quick tests to assess the adulteration in food and dairy products.

The PhD students of the department of physics presented recent progress in plasma physics and also explained the importance of ceramic materials in the treatment of dental problems. Also, they showed how jackfruit milk is helpful in the treatment of cavities in teeth.

The students of the department of statistics showcased some real-time statistics-based games and also awarded pens as prizes to the winners.

While the students of pharmaceutical sciences showcased in-house products of their department like alkaline water, mosquito repellents, and sanitisers and also showcased some pathological tests.

As part of the geological exhibit, natural stones were displayed and rock formations and weathering phenomena were explained. The department of anthropology showed the evolution of mankind over time using varied types of models and pottery.

The department of mathematics and astronomy showcased some mathematical manuscripts and also installed a telescope for visitors to show different planets and stars.

The Institute of Renewable Energy showed how one can generate electricity from waste and explained the functioning of conventional solar cells. The department of zoology displayed different fauna specimens, especially marine organisms, and demonstrated how specimens could be prepared rationally.

The department of botany showed varied fungi and their growth mechanism, some decorative plants and some edible items in the line of “Millet Year”, while the department of biochemistry showed the achievements of their faculty members and displayed some interesting biochemical experiments.

The students of the faculty of engineering and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) showed robotic experiments and robot-assisted medical chairs, while the Institute of Wildlife showcased some edible millet-based items and displayed some wildlife existing near Lucknow.

The vice-chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai and the chief guest Maj Gen (Prof) Atul Kotwal appreciated the efforts of the students and praised the efforts of all the heads of the departments of the science faculty and said that such scientific developments must be reflected in the betterment of society and commercialisation of scientific techniques and necessary know-how.