Navratri: After two years, devotees throng temples in Ayodhya
After two years, temples in Ayodhya witnessed a huge turnout of devotees on the first day of Navratri on Saturday with Covid-19 cases ebbing.
There were no large-scale Navratri celebrations in Ayodhya in 2020 and 2021 due to the state government’s Covid -19 restrictions.
The nine-day Hindu festival of Chaitra Navratri dedicated to nine forms of goddess Durga began on Saturday and will end on April 10. Since morning, devotees lined up outside the temple of Badi Devkali, the presiding deity of Lord Ram’s clan.
The Chhoti Devkali temple and the Pateshwari temple also witnessed a huge turnout of devotees.
Since morning, devotees started arriving in Ayodhya from the adjoining districts, including Basti, Gonda, Sant Kabir Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Gorakhpur, Sultanpur, Bahraich and Shravasti.
The Ram Janmabhoomi complex also witnessed a large gathering of devotees. Special puja was organised at the makeshift temple on the occasion.
“After two years, Navratri celebrations are taking place in Ayodhya. Saints are overjoyed. The district administration has also made adequate arrangements for the festival,” said Sharad Sharma, Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s regional spokesperson in Ayodhya.
MCOCA charges dropped against Chhota Rajan in 1999 murder case
Mumbai: Twenty three years after the murder of an alleged member of the Dawood gang, Anil Sharma, the special court has held that the key accused gangster Rajendra Nikalje alias Chhota Rajan cannot be prosecuted under the stringent provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) for want of prosecution sanction. The special MCOCA court has dropped stringent charges against the Rajan gang and transferred the case to the regular court for trial.
Uttar Pradesh successful in eradicating encephalitis: Yogi Adityanath
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said his government has been successful in “eradicating” encephalitis in Uttar Pradesh. Yogi Adityanath was speaking at the launch of a campaign aimed at controlling communicable diseases in Siddharthnagar. Yogi Adityanath said encephalitis used to be a “curse” for eastern Uttar Pradesh. “We have been successful in eradicating it (encephalitis) completely. Our forefathers used to say that prevention is more important than cure,” Yogi Adityanath added.
Former Bengaluru Police Commissioner quits, likely to join AAP
The Karnataka government has accepted Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Bhaskar Rao's resignation on Friday. Bhaskar Rao had handed in a voluntary retirement notice based on personal grounds to also the Karnataka Chief Secretary, IAS officer P Ravi Kumar, in September last year. The Indian Express reported that Rao is likely to join politics next, and contest from the Bangalore South region in the upcoming 2023 Assembly elections.
Unlicensed factory: Former UP minister, 13 others booked; huge quantity of raw meat recovered
The Meerut police have registered a case against 14 persons, including former UP minister and BSP leader Yakoob Qureshi, his wife and two sons, after recovery of a huge quantity of raw meat and other material from Qureshi's meat factory in Kharkhauda area here on Friday. Qureshi's meat factory Al Faheem Meatex is situated on Hapur Road and its exports frozen meat to many middle-east countries.
Most Ayodhya projects to be completed by December 2023 with Ram temple
The Ayodhya administration will soon send to the state government a list of projects that are yet to be executed and detailed project reports (DPRs) of those projects that are in the pipeline to make sure that majority of them are completed by December 2023 when the Ram temple will be opened for devotees. On its part, the centre has also expedited the Ayodhya international airport project that will be constructed in three phases.
